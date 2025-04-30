Key Notes

Roswell has become the first U.S.city to create a Bitcoin reserve.

The reserve was initiated with a 0.0305 BTC anonymous donation.

The fund will support public services and disaster relief in Roswell.

Roswell became the first U.S. city to create a Bitcoin reserve on April 29, 2025, when it established the Roswell Strategic (Bitcoin) Reserve, confirmed by Acting Mayor Juliana Halvorson and Bitcoin professional Guy Malone.

Guy Malone, using his X page, released an official document from Roswell city, confirming the receipt of its first Bitcoin donation. The donation was 0.0305 BTC or 3,050,323 satoshis, which was worth about $2,906 at the time it was received.

I’m pleased to update that Mayor Pro Tem Juliana Halvorson came by my work earlier and we signed the receipt from city hall, stating that @RoswellNMGov now custodies our Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, as well as offers tax-deductible receipts for donations. Today my heart is full. pic.twitter.com/IMO717r7zf — Guy Malone, CBP (@RichNFrenz) April 30, 2025

According to the official document, the donation was intended to help establish the BTC reserve, which will be managed by the city government. While the anonymous donation was sent to Roswell on January 3, 2025, it was officially transferred into the city’s custody on April 29, 2025, via the Roswell Strategic Reserve blockchain address.

Roswell Strategic Reserve Initial Terms

The fund will be held for a minimum of ten years to grow the BTC donations and sponsorships. After this period, the donations can be used to offset water bills for senior citizens in the city.

Once the fund exceeds $1 million, it can be accessed as a “liquid emergency fund,” with up to 21% allowed for use every five years. Before any funds are allocated for disaster relief or other purposes, a unanimous vote by the city council is required.

The announcement also stated that cryptocurrency donations to the BTC reserve are welcomed. Those donating over $250 can request a receipt by sending their transaction ID and U.S. mailing address to Guy Malone’s email address. The reserve will also accept donations in other forms, including USD and property.

The state of New Hampshire is also considering creating a Bitcoin reserve. A bill regarding this is expected to be brought before the senate for a vote.

