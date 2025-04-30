Key Notes

Semler Scientific bought 165 Bitcoin for $15.7 million between April 25 and 29.

Total BTC holdings now stand at 3,467 BTC, worth $330.6 million.

The firm spent $15.7 million on its latest BTC acquisition, which emerged from a recent share sale.

Semler Scientific, a Nasdaq-listed company, has taken another step in its ambitious and deliberate plan to accumulate Bitcoin.

In a recent update, the company’s Chairman, Eric Semler, confirmed the addition of 165 more BTC to its balance sheet on April 29. The move brings its total holdings to 3,467 BTC.

Company Strengthens Bitcoin Position With Fresh Buy

According to its latest publication, between April 25 and April 29, 2025, Semler Scientific bought 165 Bitcoin tokens for $15.7 million. This puts the average price per Bitcoin at $94,931, including fees. As detailed by the firm, the funds used in purchasing the digital asset came from the company’s at-the-market (ATM) equity offering.

Following the latest purchase, the company’s total Bitcoin holdings reached 3,467 BTC. These assets were acquired for a combined $306.1 million, with an average buy price of $88,263 per Bitcoin. As of April 29, the market value of the entire BTC portfolio stood at $330.6 million.

It is worth mentioning that Semler has been using Bitcoin as its main treasury reserve asset. The firm now ranks among the top corporate holders of the cryptocurrency. Likewise, the firm’s Bitcoin acquisition plan follows Strategy and Metaplanet’s model to keep buying BTC.

Strategy recently acquired 6,556 Bitcoin. The firm’s Bitcoin holdings now total 553,555 BTC worth $52 billion. Metaplanet also recently acquired an additional 330 Bitcoin, bringing its total to 4,855 BTC, worth over $400 million.

Semler Scientific’s decision to continue growing its position shows its ongoing belief in the long-term value of Bitcoin. In the same timeframe, the company issued 559,000 shares under its ATM program, generating $19.5 million in net proceeds.

This share sale helped finance the most recent BTC purchase.

BTC Yield Tied to Share Issuance Strategy

According to the update, as of April 29, Semler Scientific reported a year-to-date BTC yield of 23.8%. The company uses this figure as a Key Performance Indicator (KPI) to help it track the effectiveness of its Bitcoin strategy.

This is important because the company is raising capital by selling its own shares and then using those funds to buy more Bitcoin.

Semler Scientific is scheduled to release its Q1 2025 earnings on May 13 after market close. At 4:30 p.m. ET, CEO Doug Murphy-Chutorian and other senior executives will host a conference call. Investors are encouraged to register early and submit questions ahead of the event.

Another notable Bitcoin development in the same week as Semler’s purchase is Coinbase’s plan to launch a Bitcoin Yield Fund for institutional investors. The fund, set to go live on May 1, will provide non-U.S. institutions an opportunity to earn steady returns on their BTC holdings.

Meanwhile, BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes recently reaffirmed his belief that Bitcoin could reach $1.5 million by 2028. He attributes this potential growth to the United States’ liquidity policies supporting crypto assets. Currently, data from CoinMarketCap shows Bitcoin trading at $94,330.25, down 0.51% in the past 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.