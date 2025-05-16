Key Notes

World has opened its flagship location in Miami’s tech-forward Wynwood District.

A survey shows that 87% of Floridians want tools to verify humanity online, creating a market for World.

World’s Orb device confirms human identity without storing personal data and rewards users with WLD.

World, a human-focused identity and financial network backed by Sam Altman, has opened a new flagship location in Miami’s Wynwood District. This marks another step in the company’s growing footprint across the United States as public interest in digital trust and human verification continues to rise.

World and the Push to Rebuild Trust in Digital Spaces

According to the firm’s announcement, the new centre is located at 240 NW 24th Street. This puts World in the middle of one of Miami’s most creative and tech-friendly neighborhoods. Wynwood is famous for its street art, vibrant culture, and rapidly growing technology scene.

For the project, previously known as Worldcoin WLD $1.06 24h volatility: 6.9% Market cap: $1.40 B Vol. 24h: $439.45 M , this location offers more than just foot traffic. It shows the brand’s intention to bring human identity tools into spaces that value originality and progress. It is worth noting that this is not World’s first location in the United States. It follows earlier launches in San Francisco and West Hollywood. However, the Miami opening is timely.

According to survey data shared by the company, residents in Florida are growing very worried about their ability to distinguish between real people and bots online. Per the update, the study conducted by Echelon Insights revealed an apparent concern among residents in the State. 87% want better ways to confirm if someone is truly human on the internet and do so without sharing their details.

The Miami flagship shows visitors World’s Orb technology. This device, powered by NVIDIA, helps confirm that someone is human while keeping their privacy safe. The Orb creates a digital proof of being human that stays with the person. The data is never stored on World’s servers or shared with others.

This approach addresses the concerns of many Floridians. According to the same survey, they support biometric tools as long as strong privacy protection is in place.

While OpenAI remains Sam Altman’s biggest venture, World is also rising through the ranks. Each location launch is proof of its resilience. As Coinspeaker reported earlier, the project faces issues in different regions, with South Korean authorities slamming it for privacy violations.

It has also faced similar issues in the EU and South America, but is working to surmount these regulatory challenges.

Privacy, Trust, and Human Identity in a Changing Online World

According to the official publication, interest in World’s tools is not limited to everyday internet use. Many of the partnerships announced during its San Francisco launch point to broader applications.

Collaborations with Visa, Stripe, Match Group, and Razer show how digital identity can improve payment experiences, online dating, gaming, and more.

The same Florida-based survey found that 84% of those asked worry about bots spreading misinformation. More than two-thirds agreed that proving you are a real person online has become more critical than ever.

The company clarified that its Miami launch connects three of the country’s most active innovation cities: San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Miami.

They share one clear idea: People should be able to verify their identity online in a secure and private way. The process should also focus on the human experience.

The company was valued at $1 billion in 2021, with its current growth poised to increase this valuation exponentially.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.