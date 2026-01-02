Key Notes

Crypto thefts remained elevated through late 2025, with PeckShield estimating around $76 million lost across 26 major exploits in December.

Chainalysis data shows that compromises of individual crypto wallets accounted for roughly 20% of all crypto value stolen last year.

The incident follows other high-profile crypto wallet security issues, including a $7 million breach at Trust Wallet.

More than $107,000 has been lost from multiple crypto wallets on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible blockchains, as per the latest report shared by blockchain investigator ZachXBT. This is the first major incident reported at the beginning of 2026 and highlights the ongoing risks faced by crypto holders.

Attacker Targets Crypto Wallets with Smaller Sums Less Than $2,000

On his Telegram channel, blockchain investigator ZachXBT reported that a suspected attacker is targeting a large number of crypto wallets. Reportedly, he’s spinning very small amounts from each victim, typically less than $2,000 per wallet.

Although the losses per individual remain limited, ZachXBT warned that the cumulative impact is increasing. According to the latest update shared on his Telegram channel, total losses are estimated at around $107,000, with the figure expected to rise as the activity continues.

ZachXBT said the attacker’s initial point of entry has not yet been identified, leaving open the risk of further exploits. The individual or group behind the activity has also not been publicly identified. However, he flagged a wallet address believed to be linked to the operation, ending with 8Bf9bFB.

Crypto Thefts Remain Rampant

Despite the maturing crypto market, crypto hacks have continued to dominate throughout the last year of 2025. December recorded approximately 26 major cryptocurrency exploits, leading to total losses of about $76 million, as per the latest report from blockchain security firm PeckShield.

#PeckShieldAlert December 2025 witnessed ~26 major crypto exploits, resulting in total losses of ~$76M. This figure represents a decrease of over 60% from November's total of $194.27M, marking a significant reduction in monthly losses. Notably:

Although substantial, the figure marks a sharp decline of roughly 60% compared with November, when reported losses reached $194.27 million.

Data from Chainalysis shows that individual wallet compromises made up about 20% of the total value stolen across the crypto ecosystem in 2025.

Over the course of the year, attackers carried out an estimated 158,000 wallet breaches, affecting at least 80,000 unique victims. The figures represent a sharp rise from 2022, when roughly 54,000 wallet compromises were recorded.

During the Christmas holiday period, Trust Wallet disclosed a security breach linked to a specific version of its browser extension, which resulted in losses of approximately $7 million. The company has also initiated a compensation process for affected users.

Responding to several user concerns, Trust Wallet Chief Executive Eowyn Chen said on Jan. 1 that the wallet’s browser extension was temporarily removed from the Chrome Web Store. He added that this was due to a platform-side issue encountered during a version update, rather than a new security incident.

