Wallet Moves BTC for the First Time in 13 Years: What Happened?

Key Notes

The wallet transferred its full 909.38 BTC balance into a newly created address.

The wallet first received BTC in 2013 when it traded below $7.

Early holders may be shifting coins to newer wallets to reduce risks due to quantum computing.

A Bitcoin BTC $91 308 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $1.82 T Vol. 24h: $39.68 B wallet dating back to the Satoshi era transferred its full balance of 909.38 BTC into a newly created address on Jan. 19. At current prices, the move was worth about $84.6 million.

Onchain data from Arkham Intelligence shows the wallet first received Bitcoin in 2013, when BTC traded below $7. The transfer marked a gain of around 13,900 times from the original value.

Notably, no coins were sent to exchanges at the time of the move. Analysts suggest that the transfer could be a wallet restructure rather than an immediate sell-off.

Crypto expert Jacob King said the new wallet may be used for off-chain settlements or synthetic exposure sales.

This Satoshi‑era Bitcoin whale has just woken up after well over a decade of dormancy. The entire 909.38 BTC was transferred into a new wallet, likely being set up for off‑chain settlements and synthetic exposure sells. When this whale first received the BTC, the price was… pic.twitter.com/9civLKtRNX — Jacob King (@JacobKinge) January 20, 2026

Dormant Wallets Continue to Activate

The transfer comes amid a wider trend of long inactive Bitcoin wallets becoming active again. Onchain data shows that wallets dormant for more than five years moved over $50 billion worth of BTC in 2025 alone.

A large share of those coins was later sold, either through exchanges or private transactions. Traders tend to watch these events closely due to the risk of new supply entering the market.

However, not all old wallet moves lead to selling. Many early holders still choose to hold even after large profits.

King noted that the recent wave of dormant wallet activity could be due to a long-held pattern among early Bitcoin holders. He argued that early investors likely split large balances into hundreds of separate wallets years ago. This allowed each wallet to sit idle and age on its own.

The strategy makes it hard to link activity back to a single owner and allows coins to move without drawing attention, the expert explains.

Security Concerns May Be a Factor

It is important to note that some early Bitcoin holders may be moving coins due to security reasons rather than market timing. Older wallets often use UTXOs that have already exposed public keys.

Meanwhile, researchers are warning about future risks from quantum computing attacks on Bitcoin’s current signature system. While most experts say such threats are still years away, discussions around future upgrades are growing.

For holders who mined or received BTC in the early years, moving coins into newer wallets can reduce long-term risk.

While old wallets move, Bitcoin buying by large holders continues. Data by CryptoQuant shows wallets holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC have grown their holdings by 33% over the past two years.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.