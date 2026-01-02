Cardano Price Shoots 7% amid Strong ADA Whale Orders

Key Notes

Cardano price technical indicators are pointing toward a potential bullish breakout after December’s sharp decline.

On-chain and derivatives data signal growing bullish sentiment, with buy-side dominance and positive funding rates.

Charles Hoskinson shifts focus to long-term execution on the privacy-focused Midnight platform, stepping back from daily social media activity.

With a fresh start to 2026, Cardano ADA $0.36 24h volatility: 7.5% Market cap: $13.36 B Vol. 24h: $595.49 M price has jumped 7%, shooting past $0.36 levels, and becoming one of the top performers in the altcoin space for Jan. 2. Today’s upside is a fresh relief for investors after a 20% drop last month in December. Furthermore, this upside comes as founder Charles Hoskinson commits himself to a period of “deep focus” in 2026.

Cardano Price Jumps amid Rising Whale Orders

The 7% upside in Cardano price on Jan. 2 comes amid improving on-chain and derivative data points. This shows the rising bullish interest with traders eyeing a potential breakout on the upside.

The latest data from CryptoQuant shows that both the spot and futures markets are showing increased whale activity. Moreover, easing market conditions highlight a clear buy-side optimism for Cardano price. Together, these signals point to improving trader sentiment and raise the chances of a bullish breakout in the near term.

Cardano price jumps on increased whale activity | Source: CryptoQuant

Cardano’s funding rate data is also pointing toward a potential upside move. CoinGlass OI-weighted funding rates show that fewer traders are positioning for further downside.

However, a greater number of trades are now betting on a higher Cardano price. The metric turned positive on Jan. 1 and rose to 0.0068% on Jan. 2. This means that long positions are paying shorts.

Cardano funding rate | Source: CoinGlass

As of now, the Cardano price is trading in a falling wedge pattern. A potential breakout from here could extend the rally to its 50-DMA at $0.42. The RSI indicator also flirts at 43, while eyeing a potential move to the neutral zone at 50.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has confirmed a bullish crossover that remains in place. This highlights a cautiously optimistic outlook for the asset.

Cardano price technical chart | Source: TradingView

Charles Hoskinson to Put More Focus on Midnight in 2026

After the successful launch of the Cardano Midnight network in December 2025, founder Charles Hoskinson stated that he would double down on his focus on the platform this year.

In his recent YouTube livestream earlier this week, Hoskinson said that he is stepping back from active engagement on X to concentrate on shaping the long-term strategic vision for Cardano and its privacy-focused sidechain, Midnight.

Hoskinson said he is currently focused on developing technical specifications, privacy tooling, and the long-term architecture of the Midnight network. This is part of a five-year strategy designed to scale Cardano to mass adoption by 2030.

Hoskinson clarified that he is not leaving the crypto industry or distancing himself from Cardano. Instead, he said his role on social media is evolving, with a reduced presence on X as he prioritizes strategic planning and execution.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.