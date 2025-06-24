Shiba Inu Price Analysis: 25% SHIB Traders in Profit as Trump Ceasefire Triggers Golden Cross

Key Notes

SHIB's recovery above $0.000011 support marks a technical bullish reversal with Golden Cross formation confirmed.

Profitability ratio climbed to 26.97% as 26.8 trillion tokens held below current levels returned to green territory.

Major resistance awaits at $0.000012 where 33.66 trillion SHIB tokens create potential selling pressure from breakeven holders.

Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000012 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $6.83 B Vol. 24h: $155.12 M price is holding firm above $0.000011 during the early US trading session on Tuesday, June 24, marking a 17% rebound over the last 48 hours. On-chain analytics reveal that this surge, has driven 25% of SHIB holders into profit. With momentum building, how far can the rally extend before encountering resistance?

Shiba Inu Sees 17% Rebound as Trump Calls for Ceasefire in Middle East Crisis

Shiba Inu price has gained 17% in the last two days, outperforming major assets like Bitcoin BTC $105 966 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $2.11 T Vol. 24h: $39.76 B and Ethereum ETH $2 446 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $295.26 B Vol. 24h: $23.53 B , which have posted single-digit gains over the same period. This memecoin outperformance is being driven by a wave of renewed investor appetite for high-risk assets, following President Trump’s calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

As global markets responded positively to de-escalation headlines, capital flowed into volatile sectors of the crypto market, including memecoins. SHIB benefited directly from this sentiment shift, recording a sharp increase in daily trading volume and technical strength.

The 4-hour candlestick chart now reflects a clear short-term bullish reversal. SHIB has reclaimed the $0.000011 support zone, a level that previously marked a key breakdown point in mid-June.

SHIB Regains 25% Holder Profitability Ratio as $0.000015 Resistance Looms Large

Amid Trump’s calls, SHIB’s improved profitability has dampened short-term capitulation risk and potentially opens the door to another leg higher.

Before the current price recovery, SHIB’s profitability ratio had fallen below 25%, heightening fears of a possible capitulation. However, data from IntoTheBlock’s “In/Out of the Money Around Price” metric which groups all existing holders of a cryptocurrency by their entry prices, reveals that Shiba Inu investors reclaimed the critical profitability ratio amid the ongoing 17% market rebound.

The latest data shows that 26.97% of SHIB holders are now in profit, having acquired 26.8 trillion SHIB below current price levels. In contrast, 73.32% of SHIB investors are still holding at a loss, with another 0.86% at breakeven.

Notably, the chart also shows the largest resistance zone lies at $0.000012, where 30,470 addresses acquired a whopping 33.66 trillion SHIB. Shiba Inu price recovery could hit a major roadblock at $0.000012 if these holder traders look to exit at break even point.

This profitability zone historically acts as a psychological threshold that triggers broader market participation or resistance. It remains to be seen if bulls will flip this wall, advance towards the $0.000015 level.

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Golden Cross, MACD Support Bullish Continuation

Shiba Inu’s 4-hour price chart confirms a Golden Cross, with the short-term 60-period simple moving average (yellow) crossing above the long-term 200-period average (red), signaling the start of a bullish trend.

This formation often precedes significant upward momentum, especially when backed by volume and broader market tailwinds.

Supporting this narrative, the Parabolic SAR dots have flipped below the current price, validating the bullish reversal.

The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) also shows strong upward momentum, with the MACD line (blue) pulling away from the signal line (orange) and histogram bars expanding, signaling strengthening bullish pressure.

From the June 22 swing low to the June 24 high, SHIB gained 16.83%, reaching $0.0000117 with strong volume (~3.92 trillion SHIB traded).

If momentum sustains, a breakout above $0.000012 could extend toward $0.0000135, the next key resistance. On the downside, $0.0000108 remains the key support level to watch, with the SAR baseline and previous consolidation zone offering strong buying interest.

