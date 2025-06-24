Key Notes

The Microsoft-backed protocol delivers real-time verifiable data for smart contracts and AI applications through decentralized infrastructure.

SXT token broke above its descending channel pattern with RSI reaching overbought levels near $0.0752.

Grayscale's trust provides regulated access for accredited investors to participate in Web3's data infrastructure evolution.

Grayscale has launched a new investment trust targeting Space and Time’s SXT token, bringing decentralized data compute into the spotlight as AI and blockchain converge.

The launch marks a notable shift in digital infrastructure investments, bringing together decentralized data compute and legacy financial access through a familiar single-asset trust structure.

Space and Time Targets Web3’s ‘Missing Link’

Space and Time, the Microsoft-backed protocol, is built to deliver real-time, verifiable data for smart contracts and artificial intelligence. Unlike legacy blockchains that struggle with high-speed computation, Space and Time acts like a decentralized data warehouse, syncing off-chain and on-chain inputs for apps that demand trusted data.

The SXT token powers the network by securing transactions and facilitating payment for data processing. Grayscale’s trust mirrors its single-asset format and is open to accredited investors looking for regulated access to the project.

Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary, Grayscale’s Head of Product, said verifiable data is “essential” as the digital economy enters its next era—one increasingly driven by smart agents and decentralized compute.

Introducing Grayscale Space and Time Trust $SXT 🪐 @SpaceAndTimeDB, backed by @M12vc and integrated with @Microsoft Fabric*, connects the power of decentralized blockchains with the speed and flexibility of traditional databases through: 🏢 Enterprise-Readiness: Backed by… pic.twitter.com/82lzzajjNy — Grayscale (@Grayscale) June 24, 2025

SXT Breaks Out as Momentum Returns

On the 4-hour chart, SXT price has decisively broken above a descending parallel channel, with price trading near $0.0752 at the time of writing. The move follows a mid-range reclaim and breakout from upper channel resistance.

RSI has risen to 70.49, indicating strong buying interest and entry into overbought territory. The 14-period RSI average at 49.06 confirms a bullish divergence. If the $0.073–$0.075 zone flips into support on a retest, continuation toward $0.095–$0.10 could follow. That level aligns with a historical supply zone.

However, a failure to hold above $0.073 might trigger a pullback toward the lower band of the former channel.

Join the Bitcoin Boom With BTC Bull’s Presale

As institutional interest fuels momentum across DeFi, investors are turning to new presales like BTC Bull Token, the official meme coin riding Bitcoin’s rise to $1 million.

Built for Bitcoin bulls, BTC Bull offers free Bitcoin airdrops, early staking rewards, and is available via credit card or crypto.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.