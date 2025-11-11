SoFi Bank Relaunches Crypto Trading as First FDIC-Insured US Bank

Key Notes

The platform combines conventional banking products with digital asset trading under a single nationally chartered institution.

Early users completing three qualifying trades by January 2026 can enter a Bitcoin giveaway promotion worth significant value.

Traditional banks are increasingly adopting cryptocurrency services as regulatory clarity improves following recent political changes.

SoFi Bank relaunched crypto trading on Nov. 11, becoming the first and only nationally chartered, FDIC-insured US bank to integrate banking, borrowing, investing, and crypto trading in a single application, the company said.

The bank will support Bitcoin BTC $103 492 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $2.06 T Vol. 24h: $71.81 B , Ethereum ETH $3 485 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $421.08 B Vol. 24h: $35.55 B , and Solana SOL $160.3 24h volatility: 3.8% Market cap: $88.98 B Vol. 24h: $6.00 B , with dozens of additional cryptocurrencies available, according to a press release. The phased rollout began on Nov. 11, with a waitlist open for priority access through Nov. 30, 2025.

It’s the post we’ve all been waiting for: Early access for crypto at SoFi starts today 🙌 Be one of the first to experience a new era of personal finance by joining the waitlist before 11/30/25: https://t.co/0nShJOBRss pic.twitter.com/ge4PGc7Twr — SoFi (@SoFi) November 11, 2025

SoFi is also offering a promotional incentive for early adopters. Users who join the waitlist by Nov. 30, open a crypto account, and complete three trades of $10 or more by Jan. 31, 2026 will be entered for a chance to win one Bitcoin.

Initial funding will be available via ACH or USD only, with no outbound transfers supported at launch.

Return to Crypto Services

SoFi originally launched crypto trading on Sept. 25, 2019, offering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin through a partnership with Coinbase, as reported by Coinspeaker. The services were suspended on Dec. 19, 2023, due to regulatory uncertainty during the bank’s charter transition, according to Investopedia.

The relaunch follows a post-election DeFi surge amid a shifting regulatory environment for digital assets. Sixty percent of SoFi members who own crypto prefer using licensed banks over cryptocurrency exchanges, the company noted. Crypto ownership among SoFi members doubled in 2025.

Banking Industry Crypto Integration

Traditional financial institutions have increased crypto integration. JPMorgan crypto collateral arrangements now accept Bitcoin and Ethereum for certain transactions. Bank crypto options trades executed by DBS Bank and Goldman Sachs in late October involved digital asset derivatives.

SoFi’s crypto services “are offered by SoFi Bank, N.A., a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency”, distinguishing it from banks offering crypto custody or payment services without integrated trading.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.