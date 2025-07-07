Solana ETF Approval Fast-Tracked as SEC Issues New July Deadline – Will SOL Price Hit $200?

Key Notes

The SEC's new July 31 deadline for Solana ETF refilings suggests approval could come earlier than the formal October deadline.

Polymarket bettors now price in 99% probability of SOL ETF approval before 2025 ends, reflecting strong market confidence.

Technical analysis shows SOL could target $200-260 if ETF approval triggers institutional demand similar to Bitcoin and Ethereum patterns.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears poised to approve Solana ETFs faster than expected as the regulator directs issuers to re-submit filings by a new July 31 deadline.

SEC Pushes for Solana ETF Refilings Ahead of October Deadline

Solana’s ETF review process could be accelerated, as the Securities and Exchange Commission has requested that all applicants amend and resubmit their S-1 filings by the end of July, according to a CoinDesk report on Monday.

While the agency’s formal deadline for a decision remains October 10, this new directive signals an effort to accelerate approvals before Q4.

The urgency appears linked to the approval and launch of the REX-Osprey SOL and Staking ETF (SSK), which became the first Solana staking fund to go live last week under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

At press time, Polymarket bettors are now pricing in 99% of SOL ETF approval before the end 2025.

According to the CoinDesk report, the SEC requested clarification on staking and in-kind redemptions in June comment letters to applicants. It remains to be seen if the new Solana ETF deadline brings clarity to what has remained a gray area since BTC $108 625 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.16 T Vol. 24h: $21.22 B and ETH $2 563 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $309.42 B Vol. 24h: $13.78 B approvals in January 2024.

Solana Price Forecast: Will ETF Approval Propel SOL above $200?

Solana SOL $152.9 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $81.90 B Vol. 24h: $4.21 B was trading at $149 at press time, trending sideways along with the broader market sentiment. While SOL currently faces stiff resistance clusters overhead, the falling wedge pattern hints at a potential breakout towards $260 if formal SOL ETF approval materializes before October 10.

Historically, ETF approvals have delivered strong upside for native tokens. Bitcoin rallied over 40% after its ETF approval in January, while Ethereum gained 25% following its own approval in May. Should this pattern repeat, SOL could climb toward $200, if positive sentiment surrounding SOL ETF triggers institutional demand.

On the technical front, Solana price experienced a 2% intraday dip, falling below the $150 psychological support. However, the Bollinger middle band shows the token still trades above its 20-day moving average, signaling active buyer interest.

The key short-term resistance lies at the $158 level marked by the Bollinger upper band. A decisive daily close above this level could confirm a breakout, with $180 as the next target and $265 as a longer-term bullish target for Solana price, highlighted by the falling wedge pattern.

Conversely, failure to hold above the $150 psychological level may trigger renewed selling pressure, with $135 as the next major support to watch.

Solana ETF Hype Boosts Meme Coin Trading on Telegram

As institutional investors switch focus to Solana, retail traders are ramping up activity within the meme coin sector. Snorter, the Solana-native Telegram trading bot, has crossed $1.5 million in its $SNORT token presale, with prices holding at $0.0973.

