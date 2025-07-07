Key Notes

Multiple bullish technical patterns indicate that Solana is positioned for a potential upward breakout.

According to insights from market analysts, Solana is expected to surpass $151 and reach the $160 to $175 range.

Going forward, the top altcoin could surpass key resistance levels in push to ATH.

Some crypto market analysts are projecting an incoming bullish run for Solana SOL $152.9 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $81.90 B Vol. 24h: $4.21 B . Their strong conviction is informed by the multiple bullish technical patterns that the altcoin is displaying.

Should this sentiment become a reality for Solana, it could surpass key resistance levels.

Solana Forms Double Bottom Pattern For Bull Run

SOL price has now reached $151.62, following a 2.27% increase within the last 24 hours. This suggests that the coin is building momentum, particularly given its previous price level of $125 a few weeks ago. At that time, SOL formed several reversal patterns across time frames.

From a low of $125.99, the SOL price made a sharp rebound, creating a double bottom formation around $141.84.

This price level provided strong support for Solana, while the double bottom pattern suggested that bears were unable to push prices lower after two attempts.

On July 4, Solana traded around $151 following short-term gains. In the days after, the price climbed 6% to a high of $153 before dipping back to $151.71. Meanwhile, SOL’s trading volume jumped 119.64% in the past 24 hours.

This core metric currently stands at $3.47 billion, demonstrating a renewed interest from buyers. Also, the SOL market capitalization is now at $81.24 billion.

Cup and Handle Pattern for Solana

Ali Martinez, also known as ali_charts on X, has identified a large cup-and-handle pattern that has persisted for several months on high-time frames on Solana charts.

It first started with a rounded bottom that was formed between late 2022 and mid-2023. With buyers regaining control of the market, the right side of the cup showed some signs of development.

If this market is gearing up for a second leg up, Solana $SOL could benefit BIG TIME! pic.twitter.com/qIno9wTuQk — Ali (@ali_charts) July 3, 2025

Currently, the handle portion of the pattern is forming within a narrow descending channel.

While Martinez claimed that the neckline of this pattern lies in the $160 to $175 range, it is worth noting that the SOL price is currently consolidating just below this resistance area. On other levels, Solana is performing better than a number of its counterparts.

The “Solana Ecosystem Report H1 2025,” which Helius released a few days ago noted that it successfully outperformed several major digital assets in both Real Economic Value (REV) and DEX volumes during the first half of 2025.

Ongoing TOKEN6900 Presale Makes More Millionaires

Solana’s reign might be challenged sooner than you think by the explosive arrival of TOKEN6900. This token does not follow the usual rules. It is not tied to GDP, liquidity, or any traditional asset.

Instead, it runs on bold irony, fearless speculation, and the unstoppable energy of traders rewriting the playbook. TOKEN6900 is more than just a token.

It is a movement ready to ignite a revolution in the crypto space. Get ready because this wild new player is set to disrupt everything and change the future of the entire crypto ecosystem.

Current Presale Stat

Current Price: $0.006475

Amount Raised So Far: $225K

Ticker: TOKEN6900

Hard Cap: $5 million

End Price: $0.007125

TOKEN6900’s tokenomics are designed to fuel rapid growth with 40 percent allocated to marketing and 15 percent dedicated to core development. Smaller portions support other essential areas to ensure full functionality. Buyers can get TOKEN6900 using cryptocurrencies or credit cards.

So far, the presale has already raised over $225K and the price is set to increase in the next 20 hours. Don’t miss your chance to get in early before the next price jump.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.