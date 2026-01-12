Standard Chartered Planning Prime Brokerage for Crypto Trading

Key Notes

Standard Chartered is reportedly exploring the launch of a prime brokerage business for crypto trading. People familiar with the matter say the London-based lender plans to house the initiative within SC Ventures, its wholly owned venture capital and innovation arm, as discussions remain at an early stage.

While no launch timeline has been confirmed, the move would place Standard Chartered among a growing group of global banks seeking deeper exposure to crypto markets.

The demand for prime brokerage has become very high in the crypto space. Ripple acquired prime brokerage Hidden Road for $1.25 billion, while FalconX agreed to buy ETF issuer 21Shares.

Why SC Ventures Matters

Placing the business inside SC Ventures may allow Standard Chartered to sidestep some of the most punitive capital requirements imposed on banks holding crypto exposure directly on their balance sheets.

Under Basel III rules finalized in late 2022, banks face a 1,250% risk weighting on permissionless crypto assets such as Bitcoin BTC $90 574 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $1.81 T Vol. 24h: $35.99 B and Ether ETH $3 106 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $374.95 B Vol. 24h: $17.49 B , far exceeding the capital charges applied to other high-risk investments.

By operating through a separate venture unit, Standard Chartered may gain flexibility to build crypto market infrastructure without burdening its core corporate and investment banking operations.

According to the Bloomberg report, regulators are currently discussing potential revisions to these rules, but any changes remain uncertain.

Building on an Existing Crypto Footprint

Standard Chartered has been among the most active global banks in digital assets. It backs crypto custodian Zodia Custody and institutional trading venue Zodia Markets, which already supports trading in more than 70 digital assets. Zodia raised $18 million earlier in 2025.

In July, the bank said it became the first global systemically important bank to offer spot crypto trading for institutional clients, initially allowing Bitcoin and Ether trading through its UK branch. Chief Executive Bill Winters said:

“We want to offer clients a route to transact, trade, and manage digital asset risk safely and efficiently within regulatory requirements.”

In December 2025, Standard Chartered expanded its partnership with Coinbase. The two companies said they would explore trading, prime services, custody, staking, and lending solutions for institutional clients.

