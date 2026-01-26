“Trump Insider Whale” Turns Bearish, Closes BTC, ETH Long Positions at $10M Losses

Key Notes

The trader liquidated 427 BTC and 30,588 ETH positions worth combined $126 million on January 26th.

Despite closing these trades, approximately $160 million in perpetual equity remains open with over $50 million unrealized losses.

The whale gained notoriety after accurately timing a Bitcoin short before October's market crash.

An alleged insider trader—known as “Trump Insider Whale” or BitcoinOG (1011short)—has just capitulated from Bitcoin BTC $87 913 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $1.76 T Vol. 24h: $53.53 B and Ethereum ETH $2 920 24h volatility: 3.8% Market cap: $352.42 B Vol. 24h: $31.12 B long positions. Closing these longs resulted in nearly $10 million in losses, signaling a now bearish or more cautious stance.

Onchain data reported by Lookonchain shows the address 0xb317d2bc2d3d2df5fa441b5bae0ab9d8b07283ae closed positions sized at 427.29 BTC, worth $37.5 million, and 30,588 ETH, worth $88.63 million, taking $9.73 million (0.77%) in losses. The report also noted a 20 million USDC withdrawal from Hyperliquid, deposited to a Binance account. Everything happened on Jan. 26, 2026.

Interestingly, however, the account still has open positions of nearly $160 million in “perp equity” at unrealized losses superior to $50 million, according to onchain data Coinspeaker retrieved from HyperDash. The realized PnL of the so-called BitcoinOG sums to $31 million.

BitcoinOG, the “Trump Insider Whale”

The address entered onchain analysts’ radar following the Oct. 10-11 unprecedented liquidation event. Notably, the mysterious entity behind this account demonstrated excellent timing accuracy while shorting Bitcoin moments before the crash, raising suspicions of insider trading activity.

Arkham Intelligence called the entity “Trump Insider Whale,” as Coinspeaker reported a few days past the incident.

BREAKING: TRUMP INSIDER WHALE IS NOW SHORT $340M $BTC The HyperUnit Bear Whale who shorted $700M of $BTC and $350M of $ETH right before Friday’s market crash (making ~$200M total) just deposited $40M USDC to HL and shorted another $127M $BTC. He is now short $300M $BTC and has… pic.twitter.com/b2rpzmkofZ — Arkham (@arkham) October 13, 2025

Later in October, the also-called “BitcoinOG” added more size to a BTC short, reportedly of $140 million. The whale then flipped to a bullish stance opening large-size long positions on the two leading cryptocurrencies and has most of these positions still open despite closing part of it on Jan. 26, 2026.

Thus, the recent capitulation sends a message of a more cautionary risk-management strategy, instead of a full shift to bearish. Nevertheless, the market and copy traders remain monitoring the address’s activity on Hyperliquid, looking for insights on the next direction both Bitcoin and Ethereum could take in the following days.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.