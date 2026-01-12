XRP Shines as Crypto Funds Bag $454 Million Outflow

Key Notes

XRP posted strong inflows while most crypto funds recorded heavy weekly outflows.

Bitcoin and Ethereum led losses as investors reacted to delayed Fed rate cut hopes.

US markets drove selling pressure, while Europe and Canada showed steady demand.

XRP XRP $2.04 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $124.10 B Vol. 24h: $3.28 B stayed in positive territory even as digital asset funds posted $454 million in weekly outflows. This happened as investors pulled back from Bitcoin BTC $90 574 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $1.81 T Vol. 24h: $35.99 B and Ethereum ETH $3 106 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $374.95 B Vol. 24h: $17.49 B while favoring select altcoins amid rising concerns over delayed US rate cuts.

XRP Attracts Inflows as Market Turns Defensive

XRP emerged as one of the few bright spots in a difficult week for crypto funds.

While the broader market saw heavy withdrawals, XRP recorded inflows of $45.8 million, according to the latest CoinShares data. This came as investors reduced exposure to major assets, especially Bitcoin and Ethereum, which faced sharp outflows.

The wider digital asset market recorded $454 million in total outflows for the week. This extended a four-day selling streak that erased most of the $1.5 billion inflows seen at the start of the year.

Still, market sentiment weakened after fresh economic data lowered expectations for a US Federal Reserve rate cut in March.

Bitcoin carried the largest share of losses, with $404.7 million leaving BTC-linked products. Ethereum followed with $116.1 million in outflows. Multi-asset products also saw withdrawals of $20.8 million, showing a cautious stance across diversified strategies.

In contrast, XRP continued to draw steady interest. Solana and Sui also posted inflows of $32.8 million and $7.6 million, signaling selective risk-taking rather than a full market exit.

Despite this positive news, XRP had a rough first week of 2026. Coinspeaker disclosed that US-listed spot XRP ETFs recorded their first net outflow of $40.7 million on Jan. 7. This ended a 6-7 week run of steady inflows as the wider crypto ETF market weakened.

In the same week, XRP price fell 5% to $2.27 after WisdomTree withdrew its ETF filing, even as US spot XRP ETFs saw continued inflows.

As of writing, XRP is trading at $2.03, down 2.42% per CoinMarketCap data.

XRP Gains as US Leads Regional Outflows

Regional data showed a clear split. The United States recorded $568.9 million in outflows, making it the main driver of weekly losses. Investor sentiment in the US turned negative as bond yields rose and rate cut hopes faded.

Outside the US, several markets remained firm. Germany led inflows with $58.9 million, followed by Canada at $24.5 million and Switzerland at $21 million. These inflows helped offset some global pressure and supported assets like XRP.

Interestingly, XRP stood out again in this regional mix, benefiting from demand outside the US. While overall market confidence weakened, XRP maintained its appeal, reflecting a focused shift rather than broad selling.

In a related XRP update, Coinspeaker noted that Ripple has abandoned its IPO plans, with President Monica Long saying public funding is not needed for growth.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.