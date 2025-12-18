Key Notes

Standard Chartered has launched a new blockchain-powered tokenized deposit solution under Hong Kong’s growing push toward onchain finance.

The product allows real-time treasury and liquidity transfers across Hong Kong dollars, offshore yuan, and US dollars, operating on a 24/7 basis.

According to reports, the system aims to improve cash management efficiency while maintaining the regulatory protections of traditional banking infrastructure.

Standard Chartered has implemented the new product on Ant International’s Whale platform, with Ant becoming its first client.

Both firms are members of the EnsembleTX industry group, which supports the adoption of tokenization across Hong Kong’s financial sector.

The rollout forms part of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Project Ensemble. This multi-year initiative aimed at advancing the use of distributed ledger technology in wholesale finance.

Since May 2024, Standard Chartered has also participated in the project’s Architecture Community. It has contributed to industry standards and has been testing real-world tokenization use cases in the region.

The bank already offers online card tokenization for secure e-commerce transactions.

Hong Kong’s Tokenization Sector Grows

Regulators in Hong Kong have been actively building frameworks to encourage tokenization. They placed the sector at the center of the HKMA’s Fintech 2030 strategy.

The roadmap suggests scaling RWA issuance, improving settlement systems, and expanding the use of digital bonds.

Meanwhile, investor appetite is also growing in the region. A recent survey conducted under HKMA pilot programs suggests many retail investors plan to increase exposure to tokenized fund products.

The massive demand is mostly due to faster settlement and improved liquidity.

The city has already executed several tokenized bond deals.

Standard Chartered estimates that the market capitalization of tokenized real-world assets, excluding stablecoins, could surge from roughly $35 billion today to $2 trillion by 2028.

If that happens, initiatives like the new deposit solution could be early steps of a much larger financial shift.

