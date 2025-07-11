Analyst Predicts 250% XRP Price Rally Amid ETF Hopes

Key Notes

Crypto analyst Javon Marks projects XRP could hit $9.63, or higher, based on past price behavior and Fibonacci extensions.

With the ProShares XRP futures ETF set to launch on July 14, attention is shifting to the possibility of a spot XRP ETF.

Market watchers are eyeing BlackRock to potentially enter the space very soon.

XRP XRP $2.54 24h volatility: 5.7% Market cap: $150.43 B Vol. 24h: $5.30 B price has surged another 7% to $2.60 levels today amid the broader crypto market rally and Bitcoin BTC $115 951 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $2.31 T Vol. 24h: $56.12 B price touching new all-time highs. Market analysts believe that XRP could more than 3x from the current levels, moving closer to $10. Moreover, amid strong inflows in spot ETFs for BTC, ETH, analysts are predicting that BlackRock could soon make a move for the XRP ETF.

XRP Price Target at $9.63, Says Analyst Javon Mark

Crypto analyst Javon Marks has reiterated his bullish outlook on XRP, suggesting that the token’s historical price patterns continue to point toward a significant breakout. In a recent post, Marks stated that XRP could be poised for a rally to at least $9.63, a massive 250% upside from the current levels.

$XRP's history still points to the next leg up leading into $9.631+, if not WELL beyond! That's another +251% from here… pic.twitter.com/xS0hU635Dq — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) July 11, 2025

Marks emphasized that the next leg up for XRP could extend “well beyond” the projected target. This will depend on whether the Ripple crypto sees a sustained investor interest along with broader crypto market momentum.

The chart provided by the analyst cites historical patterns showing that XRP price traded in a very tight range, forming what appears to be an accumulation base. It shows an extremely bullish projection for the XRP target to be set around the $13-$23 range based on the Fibonacci extensions.

As reported by Coinspeaker earlier, XRP price is eyeing a 600% breakout with bullish chart setups and tightening Bollinger bands. Multiple thesis suggests that a major price rally for XRP is in the making.

Demand for XRP ETF Rises, Will BlackRock Make the Move?

The XRP futures ETF from ProShares is set to go live next week on July 14, after securing the DTCC operation clearing license. This could be the stepping stone for ProShares to file for a spot XRP ETF in the future.

Furthermore, with greater regulatory clarity and the crypto ETF market gathering steam, market expectations for BlackRock filing for a spot XRP ETF are on the rise.

Adding more fuel to this, Donald Trump’s Truth Social has filed for a ‘Crypto Blue Chip ETF,’ which aims to hold major digital assets, including XRP, among its primary holdings.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.