Story Protocol Price Rallies 10% as Grayscale Launches IP Trust Fund

Story Protocol IP $6.29 24h volatility: 5.8% Market cap: $1.86 B Vol. 24h: $114.47 M soared over 10% to hit $6.52 on July 31, extending its seven-day timeframe gains to the 30% mark. The latest Story protocol price uptick is linked to the official launch of the Grayscale Story Trust, which gives accredited investors direct access to the network’s native token, IP.

On July 31, Grayscale, the world’s largest crypto asset manager, announced the launch of the Grayscale Story Trust, a single-asset fund offering accredited investors exposure to IP, the native token of the Story network. The trust is now open for daily subscription.

Grayscale’s Head of Product & Research, Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary, emphasized that programmable IP will be central to the information age, noting the protocol’s role in powering ownership across the AI and creator economy.

“With $IP now available via a Grayscale Trust, investors can gain exposure to the infrastructure layer that enables programmable licensing and attribution across AI and creative applications,” said SY Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of PIP Labs, an initial Story Protocol core contributor.

Story Protocol (IP) price rose 10% on July 31 as markets reacted to Grayscale’s newly launched Story Trust fund. IP is now up 30% over the past week, with trading volume rising as high as $114 million on July 31, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Story Protocol Price Forecast: What’s Next as IP Breaks $6.40 Resistance on High Volume?

From a technical perspective, Story Protocol IP’s price has now broken through the upper Bollinger Band resistance at $6.40, with rising trading volumes confirming strong buying pressure propelling the rally. At press time, IP/USDT is trading at $6.52, its highest level since early July, with daily volume exceeding $100 million for the first time this week.

The recent rally reflects institutional momentum following the launch of the Grayscale Trust and suggests a broader bullish trend forming. With MACD indicators maintaining a bullish crossover and relative strength sitting below overbought thresholds, there’s room for further upside toward the $6.90-$7.10 range.

Short-term support has now formed at $6.00, while consolidation above this zone could serve as a base for continuation. If IP price holds above the breakout level through the weekend, a breakout toward $7.50 could follow. On the downside, a retracement below $6 could invalidate the bullish IP price prediction.

