Hedera (HBAR) Explodes 8%: What’s Driving the Surge?

The AUDD stablecoin on Hedera has joined RBA’s Project Acacia.

HBAR breakout is also fueled by Robinhood listing, ETF momentum, and AI-RWA narratives.

HBAR price is up 85% this month, gaining over $5.5.Billion in market cap.

Hedera Hashgraph HBAR $0.27 24h volatility: 3.5% Market cap: $11.25 B Vol. 24h: $646.92 M has become the top crypto performer on Thursday with an 8% daily rally. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency is trading around $0.275 with a market capitalization of $11.75 billion.

The sudden surge follows a series of major developments for the network. The Hedera Foundation recently revealed that AUDD, the Australian Dollar-backed stablecoin issued on the Hedera network, has been chosen to be used in the Reserve Bank of Australia’s “Project Acacia.”

AUDD, the Australian Digital Dollar stablecoin on @Hedera, selected by Hedera Council member AP+ to be used in @RBAInfo’s “Project Acacia” 🇦🇺 https://t.co/Eq4X0RMhSl pic.twitter.com/Icec1FC8ws — Hedera Foundation (@HederaFndn) July 31, 2025

The project has also been rumored to be mentioned in a recent White House Crypto Policy report.

HEDERA $HBAR MENTIONED IN WHITE HOUSE CRYPTO POLICY REPORT — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) July 30, 2025

HBAR’s momentum has also been driven by a recent listing on Robinhood on July 25. The token’s 24-hour trading volume surged over 50% today, reaching $648 million, indicating growing liquidity and strong investor interest.

The token’s strong fundamentals along with ETF filings, AI partnerships, and native stablecoin activity positions it as a top penny crypto with 1000x potential. It is currently one of the few large-cap cryptocurrencies within 50% of its previous December highs, according to OCT Trades.

$HBAR | @hedera 📈 The price surge after the Robinhood listing has definitely helped the price structure. ✅ Double bottom last month

✅ Another higher high , higher low structure

✅ Price target still not reached ( $0.32 ) As Altcoins gain momentum again, $HBAR is set to hit… pic.twitter.com/SIgPqEVecL — OCT Trades (@oct_trades) July 31, 2025

Hbar price to continue rally?

On the daily chart, HBAR appears to be forming a bullish flag pattern on the daily chart, suggesting the potential for continued upward movement. In the past month, the cryptocurrency has seen a 85% surge in its price, gaining more than $5.5 billion in market cap.

The RSI is currently pointing to strong buying pressure, though it remains below overbought territory. A crossover above the RSI’s 14-day average at 67.31 could reignite momentum.

Meanwhile, the Bollinger Bands are expanding with the price reclaiming the middle band (20-day SMA) at $0.257, acting as near-term support. If the bullish structure holds, resistance lies at $0.30, with a bolder target at $0.45.

OCT Trades has placed a near-term target of $0.32. According to their analysis, Hedera could be gearing up for a major breakout in the second half of 2025 if momentum continues.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.