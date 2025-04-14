XRP Price Could Soar to $2.4 as Investors Eye Two Crucial Dates

Key Notes

XRP has formed an ascending triangle with a target of $2.40, claims Ali Martinez.

April 16 and April 21 are two very important dates for Ripple and XRP.

XRP has averaged 24.3% gains in April across multiple years but is up only 1% this year.

XRP XRP $2.15 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $125.07 B Vol. 24h: $3.45 B is currently trading at $2.12, slipping 1% in the past 24 hours. However, the altcoin remains one of the top performers over the past week, gaining more than 26% and reclaiming its 20-day EMA at $2.10.

While short-term momentum appears steady, all eyes are now on April 16 and April 21 — two potentially historic dates that could define XRP’s future.

Technical Setup: Eyes on $2.22 and $2.40

According to crypto analyst Ali Martinez, XRP is forming an ascending triangle on the hourly chart. The resistance level sits at $2.22, while higher lows define the structure’s base, indicating growing bullish pressure.

A decisive breakout above $2.22 could pave the way for a rally toward $2.40, a level that also aligns with the upper boundary of the parallel channel visible on the chart.

The Fibonacci retracement levels on the chart confirm this target zone. After bouncing from the 0.382 level at $1.85 and reclaiming the 0.618 retracement near $1.98, XRP has shown technical resilience.

The 1.0 Fibonacci extension at $2.22 acts as the immediate resistance. Beyond this, the 1.272 level around $2.41 marks the next bullish target, lining up perfectly with Martinez’s outlook.

Notably, a break above $2.22, coupled with growing anticipation ahead of April’s pivotal events, could trigger rapid bullish momentum toward $2.40–$2.42.

On the other hand, failure to break above $2.22 might see XRP fall back to the mid-channel support at $2. If sentiment worsens, a dip toward the lower channel boundary near $1.85 remains possible.

April 16 and April 21: The Double Catalyst

Crypto influencer John Squire has spotlighted two key dates that may shift the entire XRP narrative.

April 16 and April 21 could become the two most important dates in XRP’s history. And I’m not saying this for hype. I’m saying it because of context, data, and a narrative that’s been building for years. Let’s start with April 16: It’s the deadline for Ripple to submit its… — John Squire (@TheCryptoSquire) April 13, 2025

April 16

Ripple is due to file its final response in the long-running SEC lawsuit. This case has been the single biggest hurdle to XRP’s growth in the US market.

A favorable conclusion, or signs that the legal battle is nearing an end, could act as a massive unlock for institutional participation and exchange listings.

April 21

Speculation is mounting that SWIFT could announce XRP’s integration into its global payments infrastructure.

Ripple has already participated in SWIFT’s DLT interoperability pilots, and a confirmation could push XRP into a new league as a mainstream financial asset.

On-Chain Metrics: A Mixed Bag

Despite the bullish technical setup and narrative catalysts, on-chain data reveals a more cautious picture:

Active addresses have plummeted from over 600K to just 28K, signaling declining user activity.

Network growth has slowed significantly, dropping from 15,000 in January to under 3,000.

MVRV ratio stands at 2.35, suggesting holders are deep in profit and might be tempted to sell.

NVT ratio has gone parabolic at 1,554, hinting at heavy speculative trading rather than genuine network usage.

These metrics suggest that XRP’s current price strength is more narrative-driven than fundamentally backed, increasing the risk of a retracement if upcoming events fail to deliver.

April Trends and Long-Term Outlook

According to CryptoRank, XRP has averaged 24.3% gains in April across multiple years. Though it’s currently lagging behind this average, history shows that XRP tends to perform well during this month, especially when bolstered by key developments.

If the bullish catalysts align, XRP could reclaim the $3 mark later in the year. However, the market remains in a fragile state, and without follow-through from real network usage, those lofty targets might stay out of reach.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.