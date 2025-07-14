SUI Price Confirms $5 Target as TVL Hits All-Time Highs Above $2.2B

Key Notes

SUI became the thirteenth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, surpassing Chainlink and Cardano during its impressive weekly performance.

The blockchain attracted $600 million in new deposits over ten days, demonstrating strong fundamental support beyond speculative trading activity.

Technical analysis shows potential for further gains toward $4.30 target, though RSI indicates overbought conditions may trigger short-term corrections.

Sui SUI $3.85 24h volatility: 9.6% Market cap: $13.29 B Vol. 24h: $1.00 B price gained another 9% on Monday, July 14, nearing the $3.9 mark as Bitcoin’s rally to all-time highs lifted altcoins. With fundamental on-chain flows and speculative trading metrics leaning overwhelmingly positive, could SUI advance to new peaks above $5?

SUI Price Nears $4 Milestone as BTC Rally Sparks DeFi Demand

Sui’s impressive seven-day run continued on Monday as it grazed the $4 mark on Monday, while leapfrogging Chainlink LINK $15.87 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $10.75 B Vol. 24h: $707.37 M and Cardano ADA $0.74 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $26.65 B Vol. 24h: $1.60 B to become the thirteenth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. While Bitcoin‘s BTC $120 047 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $2.39 T Vol. 24h: $67.78 B record-breaking rally to all-time high of $123,500 dominated newsreels, SUI has benefited from the resulting explosion in demand for DeFi services.

DefiLlama’s Total Value Locked (TVL) data which sums up all financial assets deposited on a blockchain network further affirms this stance. On July 14 SUI TVL stood at $1.6 billion. Since the current leg of the Bitcoin price rally began, SUI attracted another $600 million in deposits within the last ten days, as its TVL crossed the $2.2 billion mark for the first time since its launch in May 2023.

Typically, such an increase in TVL during a rally signifies SUI’s 35% price gains in the past week is firmly supported by fundamental demand for its core DeFi services. This may explain why SUI rose by another 9%, on Monday, while the majority of the top 10 ranked cryptocurrencies, like Solana SOL $164.1 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $88.00 B Vol. 24h: $14.43 B , Ethereum ETH $3 008 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $363.10 B Vol. 24h: $40.12 B all saw their respective intra-day gains subdued below the 3% mark.

SUI Price Prediction: Bulls Push Toward $4.30 as RSI Signals Overheating

SUI surged 10.44% on Sunday to $3.85, reclaiming the $3.45 resistance and marking its strongest daily close since mid-May. The SUI price rally coincides with a clean breakout above the upper Donchian Channel boundary ($4.03), where bulls faced a major supply cluster formed during last month’s peak.

What an amazing run by $SUI! Clearly running harder than major alts, showcasing that the institutional demand is derriving the price! Sui is the solana of this cycle, don't forget! Leading chain rn building towards consumer crypto! https://t.co/HT5qPA8NaT pic.twitter.com/5Of11UPkIV — Momin (@mominsaqib) July 14, 2025

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) now reads 71.24, firmly in overbought territory, indicating strong momentum but also a potential for short-term profit-taking.

As long as SUI holds above the lower boundary of the daily candle at $3.50, the next upside target lies at $4.29, a level last seen in late April. The daily candle’s strong body and rising volume validate the continuation bias. However, if bulls lose steam, initial support is expected near $3.30, where the Donchian midline aligns with past consolidation zones.

A daily close above $4.03 could accelerate the move towards $5 in the coming sessions.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.