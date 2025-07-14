Stellar Price Explodes 110% in 6 Days: XLM Outperforms Bitcoin, Ethereum in Crypto Rally

Key Notes

XLM trading volumes exceeded $3 billion in 24 hours, securing top-ten status above BNB and DOGE competitors.

Technical indicators show convex Bollinger bands and bullish MACD signals despite profit-taking risks near resistance.

Stellar outperformed layer-1 rivals with 109% weekly gains while Bitcoin consolidated around $120,000 mark.

Stellar XLM $0.46 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $14.23 B Vol. 24h: $3.27 B has emerged as one of the eye-catching performers in the crypto market over the past week, flying under the radar as Bitcoin’s BTC $120 047 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $2.39 T Vol. 24h: $67.78 B all-time high rally attracted major headlines.

Since the current leg of the institutional-driven Bitcoin rally began last week, top assets like Ethereum ETH $3 008 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $363.10 B Vol. 24h: $40.12 B , Ripple XRP $2.95 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $174.47 B Vol. 24h: $10.83 B and Hedera HBAR $0.24 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $10.23 B Vol. 24h: $1.47 B have all delivered significant gains ranging from 20% to 50%.

Meanwhile the TradingView chart below shows how Stellar’s price performance towers above its layer-1 rivals, posting in excess of 109%.

Zooming out, investors appear to be prioritizing legacy layer-1 projects ahead of low-ranked niche projects that often characterized previous cycles.

Bitcoin price has now retraced towards $120,000 mark, after reaching an all-time high of $123,000 earlier on Monday, as traders speculate on the US CPI and PPI and other key economic indices expected later in the week.

XLM volumes crossed $3 billion over the last 24 hours, breaking into the top ten traded assets ahead of larger-sized layer-1 rivals including Binance’s BNB $691.7 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $100.88 B Vol. 24h: $1.83 B and Dogecoin DOGE $0.20 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $29.95 B Vol. 24h: $8.01 B with $2.6 billion and $2.2 billion intraday demand respectively.

While Bitcoin price stagnates at $120,000 for the next directional move, the intraday market flows XLM confirms that it remains in high demand. Despite triple-digit gains in the last seven days, long upper shadow and high-ranking trading volumes suggest XLM price could be poised for more upside, if the BTC rally advances in the days ahead

Stellar Price Prediction: XLM Bulls Face Profit-Taking Risk After 110% Rally

XLM has rallied 110% in six days, peaking at $0.5166 before sliding to $0.4565 at press time. While momentum remains strong, the appearance of an upper wick on Friday’s candle suggests bulls may be facing resistance near the $0.50 level. The move above the upper Bollinger Band, now convex, reflects aggressive volatility, but often precedes local tops as traders begin to secure profits.

The MACD indicator remains sharply bullish, with the MACD line (0.0419) surging above the signal line (0.0165), supported by expanding green bars on the histogram. This supports continued upside potential, but extended distance from the 20-day SMA suggests a possible retracement toward $0.4302, the midline support.

If bulls defend this level and BTC maintains its strength above $110,000, XLM could reclaim $0.50 and aim for a breakout toward $0.58. A breakdown below $0.43 would invalidate the bullish setup, triggering short-term downside toward the $0.38 region.

