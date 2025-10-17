Swiss Gambling Authorities File Charges Against FIFA World Cup NFT Platform

Key Notes

Gespa determined FIFA Collect's random draw system for NFT distribution constitutes illegal gambling under Swiss Federal Act without proper licensing.

The platform generated $52 million in total volume across 2.2 million minted NFTs, peaking at $9.6 million in September during Ballon d'Or festivities.

Legal proceedings now move to Swiss prosecutors while the NFT marketplace remains operational and has not issued a public response.

The Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority (Gespa) has lodged a criminal complaint against FIFA Collect, an NFT platform affiliated with the FIFA World Cup, after concluding that the project violated its national gambling laws.

Gespa Files Criminal Complaint Against FIFA’s Blockchain-Based NFT Platform

In a filing dated on Oct. 17, Gespa’s investigation confirmed collect.fifa.com operated without a license while offering gambling-style services to users. The platform reportedly allowed participants to pay entry fees to join digital “drops” and “challenges” tied to NFT collectibles, where winners were chosen through random draws or chance-based mechanics.

According to Gespa, these mechanisms meet the legal criteria for lotteries and sports betting under Swiss law, both of which require prior regulatory authorization.

Gespa mentioned the agency was first alerted to the platform’s operations in early October 2025, prompting a formal probe into the blockchain-based system. The final legal assessment and enforcement actions now rest with Switzerland’s public prosecutors, who may call on Gespa for technical or regulatory assistance during the investigation, as permitted under Article 135(1) of the gambling statute.

Ballon d’Or Frenzy Drove FIFA Collect NFT Sales to $52M

As of press time, FIFA Collect has not responded to Gespa’s complaint, while the NFT platform remains active and operational.

According to its website, FIFA Collect allows fans to acquire iconic football digital collectibles, unlock exclusive World Cup rewards, and secure match tickets for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 through “Right-to-Buys” (RTBs).

The platform has minted 2,257,257 NFTs to date, representing an approximate total volume of $52 million. Monthly NFT sales hit an all-time high volume of $9.6 million in September, when users minted 156,443 collectibles as the Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony sparked fan engagement frenzy.

Switzerland’s regulatory openness towards cryptocurrencies remains positive in 2025. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) issued the first license for a DLT trading facility to BX Digital on March 18, 2025. The license became legally effective on May 14, 2025, after FINMA confirmed all conditions were met.

