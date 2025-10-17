Cardano Price Prediction: Money Inflows Hit 3-Month High – the Next ADA Move Could Surprise Everyone

The mixed signals in on-chain activity and technical patterns suggest that ADA is nearing a crucial moment, with massive gains around the corner.

Investor Confidence Grows Despite Whale Selling Pressure

Following the broader market’s recent recovery, retail investors have actively bought the ADA dip amid 25% weekly price drop.

The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator, which tracks the volume-weighted flow of capital into and out of an asset, has climbed sharply to its highest level in three months.

Historically, such spikes in CMF are linked to accumulation phases that often precede price rebounds, indicating that fresh money is entering the market.

Meanwhile, Cardano whales have been steadily offloading their holdings. Data shows that wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million ADA have sold approximately 180 million tokens, worth over $120 million, recently.

ADA Price Analysis: Symmetrical Triangle Nears Apex

ADA price action shows consolidation within a long-term symmetrical triangle, a pattern that has been forming for years. ADA is currently trading around $0.60, just above a key support zone near $0.33.

The triangle pattern is now nearing its apex, indicating that a major breakout or breakdown could be imminent.

If ADA breaks decisively above the triangle’s descending resistance line, the move could trigger a strong rally toward $10, representing an eye-popping 1500% potential gain from current levels.

However, failure to hold the ascending support could push ADA below the triangle, setting the stage for a retest of the $0.33 zone, marking a 46% decline from its current price.

Currently, the RSI sits at 41.64, indicating neutral-to-weak momentum, while the MACD histogram shows waning bullish strength and a recent bearish crossover.

