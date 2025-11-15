Tether Moves to Invest €1B in German AI Robotics Firm Neura

Key Notes

Tether is in advanced discussions to invest €1 billion in German humanoid-robotics firm Neura, valuing the company near €10 billion.

The deal expands Tether’s aggressive diversification from US treasury holdings into AI, robotics, and commodities.

The move comes as Tether explores a potential $20 billion raise and maintains dominance with 500 million verified users globally.

Tether is considering a €1 billion investment in German AI-powered robotics firm Neura, according to reporting over the weekend. The potential deal would value Neura at roughly €10 billion, signaling one of the largest cross-sector moves by a crypto-native company into the rapidly industrializing humanoid-robotics sector.

According to a Coindesk report, Neura has already booked €1 billion in orders and targets the production of five million robots by 2030. Its strategy centers on building cognitive humanoid machines designed for real-world operational environments, ranging from logistics to manufacturing to domestic tasks.

The imminent capital inflow from Tether would accelerate Neura’s commercialization timeline ahead of its upcoming humanoid platform launch, planned to combine cognitive reasoning and autonomous task execution features.

Sitting on $10 billion profits for Q3 2025, Tether’s plans to invest in Neura align with its much-publicized goal to expand its portfolio beyond illiquid treasuries into AI, compute infrastructure, and physical automation, key sectors increasingly viewed as foundational to the next wave of global productivity.

Currently holding more than $12 billion in gold reserves, one of the most prominent private positions globally, Paolo Ardonio-led firm hired senior metals traders from HSBC to add firepower to its commodities investment arm.

Beyond commodities, Tether continues to dominate stablecoin markets with 500 million verified users and boasts a 99% profit margin, even as rival firms and new entrants encroach on market share. Internally, Tether is also exploring a potential $20 billion funding round that could value it near $500 billion.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.