Dogecoin Price Prediction: Analysts Call This DOGE’s Hardest Quarter Yet – But Say a Huge Bounce May Be Next

According to CoinMarketCap data, the cryptocurrency trades at $0.1621, down more than 20% in the past 30 days and 7% in the last 24 hours. The trading volume of the token shot up 48% as the nearest resistance stands at the 20-day EMA at $0.17.

The weekly chart reveals that Dogecoin has slipped out of its long-standing ascending channel and is now retesting the upper boundary of a major demand zone between $0.12 and $0.17. Historically, DOGE prices have rebounded from this level, even during broader market downturns.

DOGE Price Analysis: What’s Next?

As per the weekly chart below, the RSI shows a hidden bullish divergence, with the indicator printing lower lows while price forms higher lows, an early sign that bearish momentum may be decelerating.

This divergence often marks the tail end of correction cycles rather than the beginning of deeper pullbacks.

If the price succeeds in holding the $0.17 zone, a rebound toward the $0.22 area becomes increasingly likely.

A sustained breakdown below $0.17 could expose the price to deeper tests of the $0.15 and $0.12, which form the final layers of strong support visible on the chart.

On the other hand, holding this area could allow DOGE to begin building the structure required for a larger macro rally towards the $1 mark.

DOGE Targets $1 – But $MAXI’s Explosive Presale Has Traders Even More Hyped

While Dogecoin aims for $1, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is carving out its own lane as a meme coin built for traders who want more than just memes – they want real alpha.

MAXI is creating a tight-knit community where retail traders share high-potential setups, uncover hidden gems, and rally together in a market often controlled by whales.

With $4 million already raised in its presale, this ERC‑20 Doge-themed token isn’t just riding hype, it’s building a movement on Ethereum’s secure, battle-tested infrastructure.

MAXI doesn’t pretend to fix the global financial system, it gives everyday traders a voice, a platform, and a shot at making serious gains.

To purchase the token at the current price of $0.000268, visit the official Maxi Doge website and connect a supported wallet, such as Best Wallet.

You can swap existing crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete the payment.

However, hurry because prices increase in 1 day, 16 hours.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.