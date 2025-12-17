Meet PearPass: Tether’s New P2P Password Manager Hackers ‘Can’t Touch’

Key Notes

PearPass uses end-to-end encryption and peer-to-peer synchronization to eliminate reliance on traditional cloud-based password services.

The open-source application has been independently audited by Secfault Security and integrates with Tether's Pear ecosystem infrastructure.

Tether continues expanding beyond stablecoins into decentralized applications, AI tools, and privacy-focused technology platforms.

Tether, issuer of the USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $186.29 B Vol. 24h: $79.61 B stablecoin, has rolled out PearPass, a peer-to-peer (P2P) password manager designed to eliminate reliance on centralized cloud servers. The app stores credentials exclusively on users’ own devices and synchronizes data across devices via encrypted connections.

According to the company, PearPass targets the growing risk posed by large-scale credential leaks and attacks on traditional password services. Tether frames the product as part of a broader strategy to build systems that remain functional and private even under regulatory pressure.

Introducing🍐🔒 PearPass — the password manager that keeps your data on your devices. No servers to hack. No cloud to leak. Just pure local security. Follow @Pears_p2p & Download the App https://t.co/gP9FIPn2dW pic.twitter.com/ObIuyfToMo — Tether (@Tether_to) December 17, 2025

This new app includes P2P synchronization, a built-in password generator, and end-to-end encryption powered by open-source cryptographic libraries. With PearPass, account recovery is handled using the user’s own keys, similar to a non-custodial wallet.

Tether says the app is fully community-audited and has undergone an independent security assessment by Secfault Security, a firm focused on offensive security and cryptographic analysis.

PearPass is designed to continue operating during outages and will be available as a free download across major platforms, with initial support centered on mainstream browsers.

Part of the Pear and P2P stack

PearPass is the first fully open-source application in the Pear ecosystem, a Tether-backed technology stack focused on P2P tools for sovereignty, privacy, and security. Pear provides a modular runtime and development environment used to build applications without centralized servers, tying into Tether’s work with Holepunch and Hypercore.

This new tool joins the stack that Tether is developing with Holepunch, a platform for building serverless apps, and Keet, an encrypted calling and messaging app that runs directly between users’ devices. Even with these tools, like Holepunch and Synonym, have also launched Pear Credit, a P2P credit protocol for issuing gift cards, reward points, and tokenized credit. To date, they have launched at least 5 P2P applications within their Pear ecosystem.

Tether’s broader tech expansion

PearPass sits alongside a growing list of products and investments that take Tether beyond stablecoins into infrastructure, AI, and cybersecurity. The firm has established dedicated divisions, including Tether Data, to develop the platforms mentioned and AI tools, such as a decentralized AI SDK, translation services, voice assistants, and a Bitcoin BTC $85 871 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.72 T Vol. 24h: $48.79 B wallet assistant, that run locally on user hardware.

These moves, together with investments in AI and energy ventures, position Tether as a broader technology provider focused on local-first, user-controlled systems rather than purely as a stablecoin issuer.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.