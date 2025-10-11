Trump, China, and Bitcoin Jesus, Roger Ver Driving Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally to 4-Year Peak

Key Notes

Zcash price surged 30% to a four-year high amid a $19 billion crypto market crash.

Roger Ver’s $48 million DOJ settlement fueled optimism about easing US crypto enforcement.

Rising US-China trade tensions under Trump renewed demand for politically neutral, privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like ZEC.

Zcash (ZEC) price surged by 30% on Saturday, October 11, hitting a four-year high of $284, even as the broader crypto market erased more than $19 billion in derivatives positions within 24 hours. While Bitcoin and Ethereum plunged below key technical supports, Zcash emerged as the highest gainer among top-50 ranked assets on Saturday.

Zcash Sees Double-Digit Gains in 4 Consecutive Days as Markets React to Trump Tariffs on China

Zcash’s latest leg higher to $284 coincides with renewed geopolitical tension after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports. Zcash, which enables privacy-resistant peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, benefited from reignited discussions around neutral and privacy-oriented assets, as well as strategic investors seeking out profitable assets amid the ensuing crypto market downturn.

The ZEC price surge came after a week-long buildup of leveraged short positions, which culminated in a massive short squeeze once prices broke above the $250 resistance zone. This breakout triggered forced covering and large-scale ZEC short liquidations clustered around key resistance levels.

Supporting this narrative, Coinglass data reveals that of the $5.75 million in ZEC liquidations over the past 24 hours, $4.01 million were short positions, while only $1.74 million came from longs. The imbalance highlights how aggressive short bets caught unawares by the unexpected breakout above $250 propelled Zcash’s price rally into double-digits for the fourth day running.

As panic selling cooled on Saturday, traders began positioning for continued upside, with Zcash’s Long/Short ratio recovering to 1.05 at press time, indicating that new long entries have outpaced short positions, nullifying the initial impact of the Trump-China-induced market turbulence.

Roger Ver Settlement Signals Easing U.S. Crypto Pressure

Earlier this week, Roger Ver, the early Bitcoin investor and Bitcoin Cash advocate, often called “Bitcoin Jesus,” reportedly reached a $48 million tentative settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve criminal tax fraud charges filed in 2024.

Notably, US authorities accuse Ver, extradited from Spain in 2024, of concealing his Bitcoin holdings before renouncing U.S. citizenship in 2014. The news raises discussions around privacy-resistance and anonymity features of assets like Zcash.

The timely combination of 4-year peak rally, Trump trade policies, and Roger Ver’s settlement, making a case for privacy coins, all make Zcash an attractive hedge against current political uncertainty and market risks.

Zcash Price Forecast: Will Zcash (ZEC) Price Cross $300?

At press time, ZEC trades around $265, down 14% from its intraday peak of $284 but still up 18% on the day. Technical indicators suggest room for further upside if certain conditions hold.

First, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits above 68, entering overbought territory but still sloping upwards, which reflects sustained bullish pressure, even at current prices.

The MACD also maintains a wide positive divergence, confirming strong momentum, while Parabolic SAR dots also flipped below the intraday price candles.

If ZEC holds above the $250 breakout zone, bulls could target the $320 level highlighted by the Falling Wedge pattern on the 3-day chart. However, a drop below $235 would invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially plunge as far as the $190 support.

