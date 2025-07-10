Key Notes

Trump is calling for a historic 300 basis point rate cut, far surpassing any previous move by the Fed.

Trump has issued a sweeping set of new tariffs on 16 countries, including 50% on Brazil.

Bitcoin remains resilient, hitting a new all-time high of $112,014 as US investor demand surged.

President Donald Trump has thrown the markets a curveball once again, demanding a historic 300 basis point interest rate cut, while simultaneously rolling out a sweeping wave of tariffs targeting countries from Brazil to South Korea.

In the face of this fiscal chaos, crypto markets remain defiant, with Bitcoin BTC $111 499 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $36.57 B smashing through a fresh all-time high above $112,000.

A cut unlike any in history

Trump’s call for a 300 bps cut would mark the largest single reduction in US interest rate history, triple the 100 bps emergency cut from March 2020. It is important to note that if enacted, Trump’s rate cut would act as short-term jet fuel for risk assets with investors looking for the next crypto to explode.

It's official: President Trump is now calling for the first 300+ basis point interest rate cut in US history. This would be 3 TIMES larger than the 100 bps cut on March 15th, 2020, the largest in history. So, what happens if the Fed does this? Let us explain. (a thread) pic.twitter.com/k3Bo0ri1zY — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) July 9, 2025

At the heart of Trump’s argument is the rising interest expense on the national debt, which has climbed to $1.2 trillion annually, or about $3.3 billion per day.

Trump claims that such a cut would save the government roughly $1.08 trillion per year, though closer estimates suggest more realistic savings near $174 billion in the first year, assuming 20% of publicly held debt is refinanced.

Over five years, this could result in cumulative interest savings of around $2.5 trillion — if the Federal Reserve obliges. But such a dramatic cut would shatter historical precedent.

No single cut over 100 bps has ever occurred outside of a recession, and current US GDP growth is tracking a healthy +3.8% year-over-year.

New tariff announcements

President Trump is also escalating trade tensions, announcing new duties on 16 countries, ranging from 50% on Brazil to 25% on Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines via “tariff letters.”

BREAKING: President Trump sends out more “tariff letters” with the following tariff rates now announced: 1. Brazil: 50%

2. Cambodia: 36%

3. Thailand: 36%

4. Bangladesh: 35%

5. Serbia: 35%

6. Indonesia: 32%

7. Bosnia: 30%

8. Iraq: 30%

9. Libya: 30%

10. Algeria: 30%

11. Tunisia:… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) July 9, 2025

These tariffs, set to go live on August 1, are framed as a defense of American manufacturing. Trump has warned that any retaliation will be met with further increases, and confirmed that no extensions will be granted on existing tariff pauses.

Us appetite for bitcoin is very high

Unbothered by the broader economic uncertainty, Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high of $112,014, as capital continued to flow into digital assets.

Analyst burakkesmeci noted a Coinbase Premium Gap of 42 points, showing that US buyers are paying more per BTC than those on Binance, a clear sign of domestic institutional demand in the country in the face of Trump’s words.

In fact, the premium peaked at $87.76 last week, hinting that the US appetite for Bitcoin remains strong, even at elevated price levels.

As traditional markets prepare for turbulence, crypto may continue to act as a hedge against policy unpredictability, whether it’s massive rate cuts, inflation fears, or protectionist trade measures.

