Key Notes

Notable transactions include the sale of 275,672 $TRUMP tokens worth $2.49 million by a major holder, adding to an earlier sale of 100,000 tokens.

The TRUMP Meme Team bridged $4.4 million USDC to Ethereum and transferred 347,438 $TRUMP tokens to a new wallet.

TRUMP's price broke above the resistance of a falling wedge formation on June 25, indicating a potential rally of up to 55%.

TRUMP TRUMP $8.87 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $1.78 B Vol. 24h: $302.23 M meme coin is currently facing huge selling pressure amid removed sell-off by whales, along with the TRUMP Meme Team moving a large amount of coins to new wallets.

The Solana SOL $143.4 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $76.62 B Vol. 24h: $3.70 B meme coin is currently trading 80% below its all-time high from January 2025. Investor sentiment remains low, even after Donald Trump’s DeFi venture, World Liberty Financial, announced a TRUMP token purchase earlier this June.

TRUMP Meme Coin Sees Large Sell Orders

A notable TRUMP token holder has been quietly offloading significant holdings, sparking curiosity within the crypto community.

According to the data from Solscan, the wallet address “Kewh32” placed a limit order to sell 275,672 $TRUMP tokens, valued at $2.49 million. This follows a similar move 15 days ago, when the same wallet sold 100,000 $TRUMP tokens for $2.49 million via another limit order.

Despite these transactions, the wallet still holds 369,400 $TRUMP tokens, valued at $3.31 million, leaving market participants speculating about the trader’s long-term strategy.

The Trump Meme Team withdrew $4.4 million in USDC and 347,438 $TRUMP tokens, valued at $3.12 million, from liquidity pools six hours ago.

Following the withdrawal, the team bridged the $4.4 million USDC to the Ethereum ETH $2 446 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $295.25 B Vol. 24h: $16.55 B network.

Around the same time, the 347,438$TRUMP tokens were transferred to a newly created wallet, raising questions about their strategic plans and potential market impact.

The transactions have caught the attention of the crypto community, sparking speculation about their impact on TRUMP token liquidity. A similar pattern has been noted with the MELANIA meme coin, fueling concerns about potential insider selling.

TRUMP Price Eyes 55% Upside

On June 25, the price of $TRUMP climbed past the upper trendline of a falling wedge formation, signaling the potential for a significant rally of up to 55%.

A falling wedge is a bullish reversal pattern characterized by two converging downward-sloping trendlines. This setup often culminates in a breakout above the upper trendline, with price gains usually matching the maximum height of the wedge

The TRUMP token has surpassed the resistance of its falling wedge pattern, setting a breakout target of $14.49. This represents a potential 55% increase from its current price level, based on the wedge’s maximum height.

