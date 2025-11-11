Key Notes

Ethereum supply on Binance has reached its lowest level since May.

ETH price went from between $4,500-$5,000, and it is now struggling at $3,500.

A continuous supply dip may likely translate to an Ethereum price breakout.

Blockchain analytics platform CryptoQuant has reported the Ethereum ETH $3 474 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $420.15 B Vol. 24h: $36.07 B balance outlook on cryptocurrency exchange Binance. According to its post on X, Ethereum exchange supply on Binance has fallen to its lowest level in the last seven months.

Ethereum Needs Time to Restart an Upward Trend

Arab Chain on CryptoQuant noted that Binance is the largest Ethereum trading platform by volume. However, the supply of the altcoin on this exchange has been on a downtrend since the middle of this year. Around June and July, the Ethereum volume on Binance peaked. It was sustained for a while until November, when it began to decline sharply.

The decline has finally brought the supply to its lowest level since last May. The continuous dip in the available Ethereum supply on exchanges may be an indication of a movement of coins into cold or private wallets.

Ethereum Exchange Supply on Binance Falls to Its Lowest Level Since Last May “Overall, current indicators reflect a transitional phase in the Ethereum market, where investors appear to be accumulating and holding.” – By @ArabxChain Read more ⤵️https://t.co/zwIkpf5Yh1 pic.twitter.com/vNLCJQyuIl — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) November 11, 2025

This behavior is considered to be bullish in the medium to long term. For context, a reduction in the supply available for sale reduces market pressure.

Around August and September, ETH fluctuated between $4,500 and $5,000. Recently, the price of the coin has plummeted below $3,500. According to CoinMarketCap data, Ethereum is currently trading at $3,577.08, up by 1.2% over the last 24 hours. Coincidentally, the price drop comes at the same time as the exchange supply dip of the coin.

Traders may have withdrawn their coin after taking profit in September and are probably waiting for an opportunity to join the market again for longer-term gains. However, there are still some, like 7 Siblings, which continue to buy the dip.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.