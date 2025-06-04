Key Notes

World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance project backed by US President Donald Trump’s family, brought a surprise airdrop early on Wednesday, June 4.

According to on-chain data provided by Arkham, WLFI transferred $47 to each of the eligible addresses that participated in the project’s presale in March. The Trump family-backed DeFi platform completed a $300 million presale.

While over 34,000 addresses took part in the presale, on-chain data from Arkham can only track 10,000 transactions for a single address.

If everyone eligible had gotten their airdrop earlier today, it would have been worth roughly $1.6 million in total.

The airdrop was delivered via a bulk transfer platform.

X user Crypto Guru called it “an evenly distributed airdrop — fair and square.”

Airdrop Confirmed: Multiple wallets are receiving exactly 47 #USD1 from the sky. It appears to be an evenly distributed airdrop — fair and square. Lets Gooooo #WLFI @worldlibertyfi pic.twitter.com/bCK7wOFNqF — Crypto Guru (@BDCryptoGuru) June 4, 2025

While many of the community members believe that the airdrop symbolizes Trump as the 47th US President, neither WLFI nor its affiliated members have officially addressed the mass token distribution yet.

The airdrop came as the project’s stablecoin, World Liberty Financial USD (USD1), reached a new all-time high market cap of $2.18 billion. USD1 recorded a daily trading volume of $220 million.

On May 1, Eric Trump announced that MGX, a UAE-based investment firm, will invest $2 billion in Binance, the largest crypto exchange, using WLFI’s stablecoin.

This brought massive attention to USD1, and many exchanges rushed to list the asset.

