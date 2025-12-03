Trump’s World Liberty Financial to Debut RWA Products in January

Key Notes

WLF will roll out its new RWA products at the start of next year.

The firm plans to bring a range of commodity-tied instruments on blockchain.

The broader tokenization landscape has recently expanded rapidly. .

Trump family-backed crypto venture, World Liberty Financial, recently confirmed it will introduce its new RWA product lineup in January 2026. Co-founder Zach Witkoff shared the update on Dec. 3 during a Binance event in Dubai.

World Liberty Financial is preparing to broaden access to instruments backed by materials such as oil, gas, cotton, and timber. These offerings will go on-chain and be paired with the company’s dollar-linked stablecoin USD1.

The project aims to reach a global audience rather than focusing solely on the United States. It is also developing a debit card, which is expected to debut in late 2025 or early 2026. Plans for a dedicated mobile app and wallet system are also underway.

RWA Interest Intensifies

World Liberty Financial’s interest in the RWA sector comes amid massive growth in tokenized asset markets. Instruments tied to government debt and various other real-world holdings have seen extraordinary demand throughout the year.

Large trading platforms have already entered the space. In June, Robinhood launched a layer-2 network built on Arbitrum and started offering tokenized shares to users in the European Union.

Data indicates the platform now lists nearly a thousand tokenized equities and pooled products on-chain, holding around $10.8 million in value.

Data shows that regulated tokenized public equities now total $656 million, with monthly transfer activity reaching $1.14 billion. Ondo leads the issuers with roughly 52% market share, while Backed Finance holds 24% and Securitize accounts for about 20%.

Earlier this week, tokenization platform OpenEden completed a new funding round backed by several major industry names, like Ripple and Gate Ventures. This signals expanding institutional demand for compliant yield-oriented digital instruments.

On Dec. 2, Kraken announced the acquisition of Backed Finance AG, the firm behind the xStocks token issuance platform.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.