Coinbase Lists Trump-backed World Liberty Financial USD1 Stablecoin

Coinbase added World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) to its asset roadmap.

Eric Trump confirmed the development on X, hinting at more imminent news from World Liberty Financial.

Additional tokens include assets on Ethereum, Base, and Solana networks.

Coinbase announced the addition of World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) to its roadmap, further diversifying its pipeline of potential listings. The Trump-backed stablecoin joins a roster of ERC-20, Base, and Solana-based tokens under consideration, reflecting Coinbase’s ongoing effort to provide broad market exposure.

Assets added to the roadmap today: World Liberty Financial USD (USD1)https://t.co/rRB9d3hSr2 — Coinbase Assets 🛡️ (@CoinbaseAssets) August 21, 2025

On Ethereum, new roadmap entries include QCAD (QCAD), Dolomite (DOLO), SPX6900 (SPX), and World Liberty Financial USD (USD1). For the Base network, AWE Network (AWE) and Flock (FLOCK) were added. On Solana, Solayer (LAYER) is now under review.

USD1 is officially on @Coinbase!!! More @worldlibertyfi news to come very soon! https://t.co/GaDxpHAlH3 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 21, 2025

Eric Trump, Vice President of the Trump Media Group and WLFI Co-founder, confirmed the news on X, drawing attention to the project’s progress and potential upcoming announcements.

In the official blog post, Coinbase also stressed that these roadmap updates do not guarantee listing, as trading only commences once liquidity support and infrastructure are established. Assets may also debut under the company’s “Experimental” label, designed for projects with higher risk profiles.

Risk Controls and Compliance Remain Priority

The exchange emphasized that users should avoid depositing assets prematurely, warning that doing so before an official listing announcement could result in permanent fund loss. Coinbase reiterated that inclusion on the roadmap reflects compliance and technical review, not popularity or market capitalization.

According to the company, some tokens fail to meet minimum legal, security, or compliance thresholds and are excluded from listing despite community interest.

Meanwhile, efforts continue to expand support across token standards, including Ethereum’s ERC-20, Solana’s SPL, and others, aligning with Coinbase’s mission to broaden accessible digital assets while maintaining regulatory safeguards.

Coinfutures Sees Rising Interest as Coinbase Expands Market Reach

