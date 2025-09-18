TRX Price Clears 7-Day SMA as Tron Deploys Paypal’s Stablecoin on LayerZero

Key Notes

PayPal's PYUSD stablecoin launches on TRON network through LayerZero integration to expand market reach.

Technical analysis reveals golden cross pattern with MACD turning positive, targeting $0.372 resistance level.

TRON maintains dominance as largest stablecoin network with over $21 trillion cumulative transfer volume globally.

Tron TRX $0.35 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $33.29 B Vol. 24h: $986.03 M price moved above its 7-day average of $0.34 on Thursday, Sept. 18, signaling buyer dominance after a turbulent week that started with four consecutive days in the red. While the US Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 set the crypto market rebound in motion on Wednesday, Tron’s latest partnership with LayerZero boosted bullish sentiment.

In a press release sent to CoinSpeaker on Thursday, both teams confirmed the decision to deploy PayPal’s PYUSD token on the TRON network leveraging LayerZero’s Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) Standard. According to details in the official statement, the move is targeted at enabling the PayPal-issued stablecoin to reach new markets.

“The launch of PYUSD0 on TRON gives both users and institutions greater accessibility, and reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting assets that bring trust, efficiency, and broader access to the digital economy,” Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, said.

PayPal built the first global digital payment network at the onset of the internet age. In 2023, they were the first major fintech company to launch a stablecoin with PYUSD. With PYUSD0, PayPal and LayerZero are working to drive greater availability of PYUSD across blockchains. pic.twitter.com/CWOc2CP6sA — LayerZero (@LayerZero_Core) September 18, 2025

Bryan Pellegrino, Co-Founder and CEO of LayerZero Labs, also chimed in, citing the US Dollar’s foundational role in global finance amid recent de-dollarization moves from rival nations, including Russia and China.

“The US dollar is the foundation of finance. Stablecoins are the killer app within the crypto ecosystem. With PYUSD0, PayPal USD expands its reach and flexibility to work across today’s networks and tomorrow’s. Launches like this make it obvious that we are at the start of a global financial market that breaks down borders and works around the clock,” Bryan Pellegrino, Co-Founder and CEO of LayerZero Labs, stated.

Tron remains the largest stablecoin network globally, with cumulative transfer volume exceeding $21 trillion since its mainnet launch in 2018. The PYUSD adoption aligns with the team’s recent moves to double down on its market-leading position after the community approved a 60% cut in network fees earlier in September.

In terms of market reaction, Tron price remains on the upward trajectory, rallying 3% intraday to breach the $0.35 resistance level.

Relative to the broader market, TRX’s gains place it as the second-lowest gainer intraday, behind Bitcoin (BTC), which rallied 1.84%, as it struggles to breach a $1.8 billion short-leverage cluster at the $118,000 mark at press time.

Within the same timeframe, Dogecoin, Solana, and Cardano emerged as top gainers, rising 6.5%, 6.7%, and 7.4% respectively, leaving room for more upside bets on Tron price if bulls move to capitalize on the positive sentiment from the latest stablecoin adoption.

Tron Price Forecast: What’s Next For TRX After Breaking Above 7-Day MA?

TRX’s 3% intraday rebound to $0.35 now places it above the 7-day simple moving average (SMA), signaling renewed buying momentum after starting the week on the back foot with four consecutive days of losses.

Technical indicators on the TRXUSDT daily chart show steady support below the intraday candle, with the 30-day SMA ($0.3436) and the 50-day SMA ($0.3426) tightly aligned.

More importantly, the 7-day average has crossed above both the 30- and 50-day SMAs, flashing an active golden cross, which historically often marks the onset of a major upside cycle.

Also, the MACD indicator has just turned positive, with the signal line lagging, reinforcing the bullish outlook. If bulls hold out for a close above $0.35, the next major target lies at the $0.372 level, last tested in early August. On the downside, a failure to defend $0.34 support could see TRX price retest the $0.31 zone.

However, given the strength of dual fundamental catalysts from the Fed rate cut and the PYUSD0 stablecoin launch, odds favor continuation of the current Tron price rebound phase.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.