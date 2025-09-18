Key Notes

Shiba Inu burn rate has surged 438% in 24 hours, boosting sentiment for a SHIB price rally ahead.

Whale activity added momentum, as nearly 1 trillion SHIB tokens worth $13 million were transferred to wallet “0x2CC8”.

Regulatory shifts and Coinbase’s launch of SHIB futures under the “1k Shib Index” have fueled speculation about the possibility of a Shiba Inu ETF.

Amid the broader crypto market rally, the second largest meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000013 24h volatility: 3.5% Market cap: $7.92 B Vol. 24h: $282.55 M is up 3%, with daily trading volumes surging 40% to $277 million.

Market experts believe that the SHIB price could be gearing up for a 138% rally ahead, amid strong whale activity that involves 1 trillion token movement.

Shiba Inu Price Could Rally 138% From Here

According to popular crypto analyst Javon Marks, Shiba Inu could be on the verge of a significant price rally.

In his latest post on X, the analyst stated that SHIB’s technical setup points to a potential surge of about 138%, which could lift the token toward the $0.000032 level.

$SHIB (Shiba Inu)'s setup is still hinting at an approximately +138% move coming in to send prices back to $0.000032. As a bull signal holds confirmed hinting at this move, only time could be in the way, and it's ticking 💣… https://t.co/8vUAbwKqOi pic.twitter.com/bydm5dsyxa — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) September 17, 2025

As per the above chart, the SHIB price is consolidating within a symmetrical triangle on the two-day timeframe.

The token is currently trading near $0.00001341, with Javon Marks suggesting that a confirmed close above $0.00001412 backed by strong volume could trigger algorithmic buying and accelerate upside momentum.

A sharp increase in SHIB burn activity is also boosting market sentiment. According to Shibburn, the burn rate has jumped 438% in the past 24 hours, cutting circulating supply.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001351 (1hr -0.40% ▼ | 24hr 4.00% ▲ )

Market Cap: $7,960,577,834 (3.94% ▲)

Total Supply: 589,247,707,260,477 TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 375,968 (438.02% ▲)

Past 7 Days: 3,047,605 (-23.36% ▼) — Shibburn (@shibburn) September 18, 2025

SHIB Mystery Whale Moves 1 Trillion Coins

In the latest development, a Shiba Inu mystery whale has moved a staggering 1 trillion SHIB coins worth $13 million.

Data from Arkham Intelligence suggests that nearly 1 trillion SHIB tokens were transferred to the wallet address “0x2CC8” overnight. This marks one of the largest accumulation events for Shiba Inu in recent times.

The inflow placed the address at the top of Arkham’s charts, with holdings now valued at about $13 million based on SHIB’s price of $0.0000129.

As shown in the image above, the movement began with a 532.8 billion SHIB transfer worth around $6.99 million via a Wintermute hot wallet. Subsequent activity showed a systematic pattern, with smaller batches of 8.3 billion, 10.4 billion, and 9.4 billion SHIB followed by larger inflows of 466.7 billion, 485 billion, and 512.6 billion SHIB.

Shiba Inu ETF Discussions Spike

Shiba Inu may be closer to its first exchange-traded fund (ETF) launch following recent regulatory changes.

Core team member Lucie noted in a post that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s updated listing standards for ETFs could pave the way for SHIB’s inclusion.

Because SHIB has regulated futures on Coinbase (“1k Shib Index”), it qualifies for spot ETF consideration under the same SEC pathway Bitcoin and Ethereum followed. The big picture for SHIB •SHIB now joins the “ETF-watchlist club” with other futures-backed cryptos.

•If/when… pic.twitter.com/cZPxUWWhBn — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) September 18, 2025

Coinbase recently rolled out SHIB futures under its “1k Shib Index,” a move that could strengthen the case for a spot ETF.

Under the SEC’s new rule, crypto assets with regulated futures markets qualify for accelerated review.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.