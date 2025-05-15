Key Notes

PSG and INTER tokens rise two weeks ahead of the UCL final.

Fan tokens see a cumulative growth of 1.5% in 24 hours.

The broader crypto market is seeing a cooldown.

The finalists of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season, one of the most popular club football tournaments, are seeing a rise in their fan tokens.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) rose 13% and reached a local high of $2.80 earlier today. The asset is currently trading at $2.75. PSG’s market cap is hovering at $24.45 million.

The PSG fan token recorded an impressive 458% rise in its daily trading volume, reaching almost $35 million.

Inter Milan Fan Token (INTER) gained 30% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $1.56, a level last seen in late August 2024. Its market cap surpassed the $14 million mark as INTER witnessed a 330% rally in its 24-hour trading volume, reaching $20 million.

The bullish momentum comes two weeks ahead of the UCL final between PSG and Inter — the match is scheduled for May 31, in Munich, Germany.

Both of the tokens, based on the Chiliz network, recorded their gains while the broader cryptocurrency market wanders in uncertainty. The global crypto market capitalization declined by 2.4% and is hovering at $3.29 trillion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

CMC data shows that fan tokens rose by 1.5% to $271 million. The sector’s trading volume increased by 63% to $182 million. The momentum shows strong interest in PSG and INTER-related crypto assets since most of the leading fan tokens, including SANTOS, OG, and BAR, have declined.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.