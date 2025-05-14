Key Notes

Analysts suggest this could signal the start of a major altcoin season, with historical patterns such as the "golden cross" hinting at substantial gains.

Ethereum extends its weekly gains to 45%, with analysts eyeing $3,000 as a key milestone for its next rally.

Bitcoin dominance faces a sharp rejection, creating opportunities for altcoins to capitalize if dominance continues to test range lows near 60%.

Altcoins are showing major strength once again in today’s broader crypto market rally as Ethereum ETH $1 845 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $222.72 B Vol. 24h: $14.22 B leads with over 9% gains, moving all the way to $2,700. Other altcoins like XRP XRP $2.22 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $129.99 B Vol. 24h: $2.17 B , Solana SOL $150.7 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $78.04 B Vol. 24h: $3.80 B , Dogecoin DOGE $0.18 24h volatility: 5.1% Market cap: $27.07 B Vol. 24h: $1.05 B are also showing strength with 4-10% gains as Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B dominance nosedives. Market analysts have already started predicting the start of a full-blown altcoin season.

Altcoin Season Alert: Golden Cross Suggests Massive Gains

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts are abuzz as a key market signal has reappeared, sparking hopes of an incoming altseason. A “golden cross” has been confirmed for altcoins, suggesting the beginning of a major upward trend.

The last time this pattern emerged during the 2021 bull run, altcoins surged by an astonishing 28,000% with investors minting heavy returns. Now, in 2025, the same setup has materialized, fueling speculation of a repeat performance.

Altseason incoming. golden cross hit. Last time this happened in 2021, alts went +28,000% 2025 just did the same.

if you fumble this run, you deserve to stay broke. Don’t fade the rotation.#crypto #altcoins #bullrun pic.twitter.com/ZZp7z2nrcT — Bitcoin Duniya (@bitcoin_duniya) May 13, 2025

On the other hand, Bitcoin seems to have entered a strong consolidation period as BTC price continues to flirt around $103,500 levels.

A pretty normal consolidation on #Bitcoin before the breakout above the all-time high. In the meantime; #Altcoins are significantly breaking out and continuing their momentum. The signs of a bull market. pic.twitter.com/GCPuPsGkjg — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) May 14, 2025

Ethereum price is up by another 9% today, trading at $2,690 levels, while extending its weekly gains to more than 45%. The recent ETH-BTC pair upside screams for a major rally moving ahead. Market analysts believe that once ETH price claims $3,000, it will set the stage for the next leg of rally to $4,000 and beyond.

On the other hand, Ripple’s XRP is up 3.5% to $2.58 resistance levels, with its weekly gains standing above 20%. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez reports that XRP faces no significant resistance clusters ahead, suggesting the potential for further upward momentum.

On-chain data indicates that the key support level to monitor is at $2.38, which could serve as a strong foundation for XRP’s price stability.

On-chain data shows $XRP has no major resistance clusters ahead, while the key support zone to watch sits at $2.38. pic.twitter.com/vvXjsSUYG1 — Ali (@ali_charts) May 13, 2025

Similarly, Dogecoin (DOGE) has bounced back by 6% to $0.238, taking its weekly gains to more than 37.5%.

Bitcoin Dominance Faces a Sharp Drop

Bitcoin dominance ($BTC.D) recently saw a sharp rejection following a rally in ETH/BTC, creating a mixed outlook for the market. If altcoin/BTC pairs show resilience, Bitcoin dominance could test range lows near 60%, presenting opportunities for altcoins to capitalize on the momentum.

$BTC.D With a sharp rejection after the recent $ETH/BTC rally. Currently in the middle of this range. If BTC Dominance were to grind back to the highs then I think it's safe to say this was just a big squeeze on ETH/BTC and alts and BTC takes the spotlight back for a while. If… pic.twitter.com/9poOrcsYYU — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) May 13, 2025

