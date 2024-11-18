UEEx Celebrates 3rd Anniversary with Massive Bitcoin Giveaway

With a keen interest in capturing the attention of both old and new users, UEEx is featuring four events in its ongoing celebration.

Key Notes

Deposit 10 USDT as a new user to win 150 UE.

Trade and win up to 1 BTC or other exciting rewards.

UEEx is in a big celebratory mood for its 3rd year anniversary of operating successfully as a global cryptocurrency exchange. According to a recent announcement shared by the firm, it has a host of events lined up to commemorate its achievements so far.

Having already earned a reasonable amount of trust and support from users worldwide, the firm is focused on continued growth and innovation. So, to keep up the momentum, the platform is offering users the chance to win Bitcoin (BTC) and other exciting rewards.

UEEx 3rd Anniversary Events and Rewards

With a keen interest in capturing the attention of both old and new users, UEEx is featuring four events in its ongoing celebration. That is, even as the firm attempts to express its gratitude for the role its users have taken for UEEx to be where it is today.

The first event is called the First Deposit Bonus. This allows users who register and deposit just 10 USDT during the event period to be rewarded with 150 UE. It’s an easy way for newcomers to start their crypto journey with UEEx.

Experienced traders, they get to participate in an event called the Contract Trading Competition. In this event, the challenge is for users to achieve a trading volume of 200,000,000 USDT. Any user that wins this challenge can win a whopping 1 BTC as a reward.

The third event is the options trading challenge. Here, users who are particularly interested in options trading get to show their expertise. These users also stand a chance to win 0.1 BTC once they reach a trading volume of 10,000,000 USDT in options trading.

Last on the list of events is the ultimate lucky draw, where all users of the platform could win big in the ultimate prize pool. The rewards include 1 BTC and a Xiaomi SU7 Ultra. However, UEEx also noted that a user may better their chances of winning by carrying out more transactions or deposits of over 100 USDT.

According to the firm, it will hold a public draw to determine the winners, with prizes issued in USDT.

Event Details and Participation Rules

The anniversary events began at 00:00 GST on November 11, 2024, and are billed to last till 23:59 GST on November 20, 2024. However, UEEx assures that reward distribution will be done over the next seven business days after the event ends.

The team also mentions that the distribution will not be automatic, meaning that winners must contact UEEx support by November 22, 2024, 23:59:59 (GST), to claim their prizes.

As the events go on, it might be worth noting that users from certain regions may not be eligible to take part. Per UEEx, “the event is only available to users in regions where local laws and regulations permit.”

Finally, the team reminded users that fraudulent activities will result in disqualification, while it also reserves the right to modify or cancel any event and its rules at its discretion.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.