Whale Alert has identified activity in two Bitcoin Wallets from the Satoshi era, which have been dormant.

Each of these wallets held 10,000 BTC, worth around $7,800 in 2011.

With 13,982,800% increase today, the entire 20,000 BTCs are worth $2.18 billion.

After nearly 15 years of being dormant, two Bitcoin BTC $109 057 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.17 T Vol. 24h: $22.97 B wallets have been suddenly revived. Blockchain analytics platform Whale Alert spotted and reported transfer activities from these wallets, which contain 10,000 BTC each. The funds were moved in the early hours of July 4.

Bitcoin wallets records 13,982,800% increase in 14 years

Based on their transaction history, both wallets had each received 10,000 BTC from a single address during the Satoshi era. As of April 3, 2011, when the assets initially entered these wallets, they were valued at approximately $7,793, based on the Bitcoin market value at the time.

💤 💤 💤 💤 💤 💤 💤 💤 💤 💤 A dormant address containing 10,000 #BTC (1,093,117,489 USD) has just been activated after 14.3 years (worth 7,792 USD in 2011)!https://t.co/ExCFNsd4cA — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) July 4, 2025

In today’s market, one unit of the flagship cryptocurrency is worth $108,847.60, despite a 24-hour price drop of 0.44%. This means that the 20,000 BTC is worth approximately $2.18 billion. The assets have spiked by 13,982,800% in the 14.3 years of dormancy.

These BTC holdings have now been transferred to new addresses, with the movements occurring 30 minutes apart. It is worth noting that the receiving address has not made any transactions to date and has still not attempted to move the assets since receiving them. The reason for the sudden transfers is not yet known.

Other details, such as the owners’ identity or whether a single individual controls both addresses, remain unknown as well.

In the past, such Bitcoin transfers usually preceded a significant event or activity that could impact the BTC outlook. Depending on the market performance at the time, long-term whales may be preparing to liquidate their holdings. It could also be a case of the holdings changing ownership, or perhaps the original holders recently recovering access to their private keys and chose this moment to move the assets.

In May, Spot On Chain reported that two long-dormant Bitcoin addresses from the early “Satoshi era” reactivated after more than a decade. A transfer worth over $325 million in BTC was spotted just ahead of a key US Federal Reserve rate announcement.

Therefore, whales may be positioning themselves in anticipation of potential market volatility.

Bitcoin price to hit $200,000?

On the brighter side, the Bitcoin price has recorded some profit this week and is looking to gain more if market momentum is sustained.

A while ago, analysts from Standard Chartered made a bold projection that the BTC price would reach $200,000 by the end of this year. This is a rather ambitious forecast, as the coin would need to gain approximately 90% of its current price to reach the predicted level.

The bank’s justification for this optimistic price level is based on Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) flows, corporate treasury demand, and a more favorable policy backdrop.

Bitcoin price may also benefit from President Trump’s sweeping budget bill, which the House passed on July 3. The said bill locks in tax cuts, $5 trillion in new debt capacity, and deep reductions to Medicaid and food assistance.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.