UK FCA Makes Big Concession With Retail Crypto ETN Allowance

Key Notes

FCA has lifted the ban on crypto ETNs for retail investors in the United Kingdom.

Providers must follow consumer protection rules, but the Financial Services Compensation Scheme will not back these products.

Crypto derivatives remain banned, and UK investors are still blocked from buying US-listed crypto ETFs.

The United Kingdom’s financial regulator will soon allow retail investors to buy crypto ETNs on approved exchanges. This marks a shift from earlier restrictions but comes with limits.

This restriction includes no compensation coverage and a continued ban on crypto derivatives for retail customers.

Retail Investors to Get Access to Crypto ETNs for the First Time

The decision to allow crypto ETNs for retail investors marks a major change in UK financial policy. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will now permit individuals to buy these products on approved UK exchanges, ending a ban that has been in place since 2021.

It is worth noting that, until now, crypto ETNs were only available to professional investors. That changed earlier this year when the FCA permitted approved exchanges to list ETNs backed by crypto assets like Bitcoin BTC $115 344 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $64.10 B and Ether ETH $3 615 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $436.27 B Vol. 24h: $39.31 B .

These listings, from firms such as 21Shares, Invesco, and WisdomTree, launched on the London Stock Exchange in May. However, trading activity was limited since retail investors were still blocked from buying in.

The FCA says it reviewed the market and found that things have changed. Products are now easier to understand, and the market has become more stable. David Geale from the FCA said this move gives people more options, but they should understand the risks before investing.

It is important to add that currently, only certain UK exchanges approved by the FCA can offer these crypto ETNs to the public. If things go wrong, investors will not get help from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

The companies that offer these ETNs will need to follow rules that make sure buyers are treated fairly. They must clearly explain how the products work and disclose any risks. The FCA said firms should not make promises they cannot keep or give the wrong idea about safety.

In related news, while the FCA enforces crypto rules in the UK, the industry keeps moving forward. Recently, Standard Chartered launched Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum trading for institutional clients. This move made the firm the first global bank in the UK to enter crypto trading for institutions.

Derivatives Ban Still in Place as UK Plans Broader Crypto Rules

While the FCA has opened the door to crypto ETNs, it is keeping its ban on crypto derivatives for retail users. This means that products like futures or options based on crypto assets are still off-limits to the general public.

The regulator says it will keep watching the market to decide if further changes are needed. For now, the focus is on allowing access to products that are simpler to understand and less volatile than other crypto instruments.

The UK is also working on wider rules for the crypto sector. These will cover areas like stablecoins, exchanges, lending, and staking. Earlier, the UK’s FCA invited public feedback on rules for stablecoins and crypto custody.

The UK financial regulator also said that the regulatory framework is expected to be implemented by 2026. However, the current move gives a clear signal that the country will keep up with others like the US, Canada, and parts of Europe.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.