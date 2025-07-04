US House Leadership Names Week of July 14 ‘Crypto Week’

Key Notes

House Republicans are preparing for a major legislative push mid-July dubbed “Crypto Week.” The lawmakers aim to pass key crypto-related bills aligned with President Trump’s digital asset agenda.

Lawmakers are leaning toward adopting the GENIUS Act over the STABLE Act to meet the deadline.

After clearing what Speaker Mike Johnson called President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” the House of Representatives is now setting its sights on a sweeping series of crypto-related legislation.

Dubbed “Crypto Week,” the mid-July initiative will bring stablecoin, digital asset, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) regulation, with House leadership aiming to push Trump’s pro-crypto agenda closer to the finish line.

“House Republicans are taking decisive steps to deliver the full scope of President Trump’s digital assets and cryptocurrency agenda,” Johnson (R-La.) said in an announcement on July 3.

That includes three bills with major implications: one for stablecoin oversight, another for broader crypto market regulation, and a third to ban the Federal Reserve from ever issuing a digital dollar.

Senate’s GENIUS May Trump House’s Own Stablecoin Bill

The House had been working on its own stablecoin bill, the STABLE Act, which cleared the Financial Services Committee in May.

But now, in a move that surprised some insiders, lawmakers appear ready to skip their own version and instead adopt the Senate’s bipartisan GENIUS Act, which passed in June.

Trump has publicly said he wants a stablecoin bill on his desk by August, and taking the Senate’s already-approved version would fast-track the process.

The GENIUS Act mandates that stablecoins be fully backed by cash or highly liquid assets, sets strict audit requirements for large issuers, and allows certain state-level regulatory pathways — a point that diverges sharply from the House version.

Still, nothing’s set in stone. Legal experts say the House may attempt to amend the GENIUS Act, potentially reintroducing their preferred rules on issuer eligibility and federal control.

CLARITY Act: Finally, Rules for the Crypto Wild West?

Also on the Crypto Week agenda: the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, better known as CLARITY. The bill aims to finally draw clear jurisdictional lines between the SEC and CFTC, two regulators that have been in a turf war over crypto.

Under CLARITY, most crypto exchanges would fall under CFTC oversight. The bill also requires exchanges and digital asset firms to keep customer funds separate from company assets to prevent another FTX-style disaster.

CLARITY also states that DeFi developers wouldn’t be subject to the same regulatory scrutiny as centralized platforms. Democrats, however, have pushed back. Some view the GOP’s pro-crypto push as suspiciously self-serving.

Bloomberg recently reported that Trump and his family have made over $620 million from crypto ventures, including the TRUMP TRUMP $8.69 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $1.74 B Vol. 24h: $233.84 M and MELANIA MELANIA $0.20 24h volatility: 5.2% Market cap: $130.03 M Vol. 24h: $8.18 M meme coins and a DeFi platform called World Liberty Financial.

Lummis’ Tax Fix

While the House gears up for Crypto Week, Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) is pushing her own legislation that could have just as much impact — a crypto-focused tax reform bill.

Her proposal would exempt crypto transactions under $300 from capital gains tax (up to $5,000 annually), allow for tax-free crypto donations, and defer taxes on staking and mining rewards until the assets are actually sold, not when they are earned.

