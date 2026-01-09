Key Notes

Vitalik Buterin said that software developers are targeted for how open-source tools are used, rather than for direct involvement in criminal activity.

Buterin framed privacy tools as essential infrastructure, not political or extreme technology, saying they protect individuals from forced data collection.

Ahead of his sentencing, Storm has received significant support from the crypto community, with Vitalik Buterin donating 50 ETH and the Ethereum Foundation contributing over $1.25 million.

In his recent letter on Jan. 9, Ethereum ETH $3 123 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $377.10 B Vol. 24h: $21.05 B co-founder Vitalik Buterin publicly backed Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm ahead of his upcoming sentencing hearing in the US.

In August 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) sentenced Storm, alleging that his crypto mixer platform, Tornado Cash, helped in laundering more than $1 billion in illicit funds.

However, he has been free on bail after a judge said that he was not a flight risk. But Storm now faces a potential prison term of up to five years.

In his latest letter, Buterin stated that this case raises questions over the criminalization of software development instead of any financial wrongdoing.

The Ethereum co-founder called Storm’s prosecution an attempt to hold developers responsible for how open-source tools are used by third parties without any direct involvement in illicit activities.

Buterin stressed the importance of privacy-preserving technologies in protecting individuals from pervasive data collection by both corporations and governments.

He added that he has personally used Tornado Cash to make payments for technical services and to donate to human rights organizations.

Vitalik Buterin Stands Firm as Privacy Tools Face Legal Pressure

Buterin’s letter presents a strong argument in Storm’s case, emphasizing that data protection is a fundamental issue rather than a political one.

He stated that control over personal information should be a default right, noting that modern privacy tools mainly aim to preserve protections that existed before widespread digital surveillance.

In the letter, Buterin argued that such safeguards are neither novel nor extreme. Instead, he described them as long-standing protections that historically applied to private communications.

Apart from just verbal support, Buterin has also extended financial support to the victims.

In December 2024, he donated 50 ETH, worth roughly $170,000 at the time, to Storm’s legal defense fund.

The Ethereum Foundation contributed $500,000 in June last year and committed to matching an additional $750,000 in community donations.

In October 2025, the Ethereum Foundation and Keyring jointly launched a dedicated legal defense fund for Tornado Cash developers.

Apart from the Ethereum Foundation, Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm has been receiving support from the rest of the crypto community as well.

According to the defense fund’s website, over $6.39 million has been raised in 2025 alone.

Blockchain privacy researcher Federico Carrone contributed $500,000 to support Storm’s defense.

In August 2025, the Solana Policy Institute also disclosed that it donated $500,000 to support both Storm and Tornado Cash co-creator Alexey Pertsev.

