WazirX to Restart Trading with Zero Fees

Key Notes

WazirX will resume trading with zero trading fees for at least 30 days.

Phased relaunch aims to enable full functionality by October 27.

The exchange has partnered with BitGo to enhance asset security and custody.

India’s once-leading exchange, WazirX, will resume operations on Oct. 24 after the High Court of Singapore approved its restructuring plan. This marks the end of a turbulent chapter for the exchange following a massive security breach in 2024.

To welcome users back, WazirX has announced that all trading will start with zero fees for a minimum of 30 days, with the potential for extension. Founder Nischal Shetty said the initiative aims to rebuild confidence and make it easier for users to trade freely as the platform reopens.

Moving fast towards the WazirX restart! Trading starts tomorrow, 24th October 🚀 0 Fee trading for minimum 30 days. We will try our best to extend even further! We want to be with our tribe and support you in whatever way we can. Our focus is only YOU. We will do whatever it… — Nischal (Shardeum) 🔼 (@NischalShetty) October 23, 2025

Trading will resume in phases over four days, starting Oct. 24. Each day, around 25% of all listed tokens will become available for trading, leading up to full functionality by Oct. 27. This will be well within the 10-business-day window approved in the court-sanctioned plan.

Initially, all tokens will be tradable in the USDT market, while only the USDT/INR pair will be available in the INR market. The exchange will gradually add additional INR trading pairs after stability is restored.

Trading Will Begin with ZERO Trading Fee Across All Markets 🚀 Trading on WazirX will resume with zero trading fee across markets, making it easier for every user to trade seamlessly as the platform restarts. Trading for tokens will be enabled gradually over four days,… pic.twitter.com/fG1XuWgAdK — WazirX: India Ka Bitcoin Exchange (@WazirXIndia) October 23, 2025

WazirX has also cautioned users to expect temporary price fluctuations and varying liquidity levels as markets reopen. The team advised traders to monitor liquidity carefully and avoid reacting to short-term volatility during the first few days of resumed trading.

A New Chapter after a Major Setback

The relaunch brings closure to more than a year of uncertainty for over 150,000 affected users following one of India’s largest crypto security breaches.

On July 18, 2024, hackers stole around $234.9 million from WazirX’s crypto wallets, forcing an immediate suspension of withdrawals and trading.

In response, WazirX submitted a restructuring plan to the Singapore High Court, outlining a roadmap for asset recovery and user repayment. The court approved the Scheme of Arrangement on Oct. 13, 2025, clearing the way for the platform to restart operations.

To improve fund safety, WazirX has partnered with BitGo, a global leader in digital asset custody, to introduce insured, institutional-grade storage solutions. The partnership is part of the exchange’s broader effort to enhance transparency and rebuild trust among its user base.

In preparation for the relaunch, WazirX has completed a series of token swaps, mergers, delistings, and token migrations, along with a rebranding campaign.

The exchange also confirmed that it will begin distributing tokens to creditors within 10 business days and plans to issue Recovery Tokens as part of its revival strategy.

