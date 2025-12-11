What’s Driving 25% Terra (LUNA) Price Rally Today?

Key Notes

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon has pleaded guilty and has agreed to forfeit over $19 million.

The LUNA price rally comes with a 116% upside in daily trading volume.

Analysts caution about a major resistance at $0.30–$0.38, breaking which is crucial to overcome the downtrend.

The Terra (LUNA) cryptocurrency is making headlines again with 25% upside today and surging all the way to $0.24. Moreover, the daily trading volume has also surged by 116% to nearly $800 million. The rally comes just ahead of Do Kwon’s sentencing on Dec. 11, and the v2.18.0 upgrade.

Terra LUNA Price Jumps, Extending Weekly Gains to 190%

Over the past week, Terra (LUNA) cryptocurrency has gained strong momentum, extending gains to 190% during this period. This comes after the v2.18.0 upgrade, with major exchanges like Binance and Bybit supporting the update.

Despite the broader crypto market downturn after yesterday’s Fed rate cut, LUNA managed to seize the upside with strong buying interest. Moreover, the latest interest in Terra Luna has also surged ahead of founder Do’Kwon’s sentencing over the $40 billion LUNA ecosystem crash in 2022.

Earlier in August 2025, Kwon pleaded guilty in the Manhattan federal court over the fraud allegations. As part of his plea agreement, South Korean national Do Kwon has committed to forfeiting more than $19 million.

Although federal guidelines indicate a potential sentence of roughly 25 years, prosecutors have requested a 12-year prison term. Kwon’s legal team has requested a sentence of no more than five years. In their filing, the lawyers contended that his actions were driven by hubris and desperation rather than greed

Some industry insiders believe that Do Kwon won’t get the 12+ years of prison term.

There's a really interesting market right now, total prison time Do Kwon (Terra LUNA founder/responsible for the collapse). Sentencing is on Dec 11th and prosecutors are asking for 12 years, citing multiple past crypto sentencings. I don't think he will get 12 years, here's… pic.twitter.com/o6dGaMgWGm — camol (@camolNFT) December 8, 2025

LUNA Approaches a Key Resistance Ahead

The latest pump in Terra (Luna) price comes after an extended period of heavy losses. The token, which had declined 99.88 percent during its drawdown, has recovered 286 percent over the past 21 days, rising from $0.06415 to approximately $0.23, reported analyst Crypto Patel.

$LUNA Finally Catching a breath After Brutal Red Days 😮‍💨 From Bloodbath to Bounce:

🔴 -99.88% massacre (RIP portfolios)

🟢 Now +286% relief at $0.23 From $0.06415 within 21 Days

▶️Major Downtrend line overhead Major resistance at $0.30-0.38 ahead. Potential bottom formation or… pic.twitter.com/K7XnQ48HUc — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) December 11, 2025

Despite the short-term relief rally, a major downtrend line remains in place, with significant resistance projected in the $0.30–$0.38 range. Patel noted that the LUNA price action in the coming sessions will help determine whether it is forming a sustainable bottom or seeing a temporary bounce.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice.