Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Billionaire CZ Says the 4-Year Cycle Is Over – Are We Entering a Bitcoin Supercycle Right Now?

For years, Bitcoin traders have depended on the 4-year halving cycle to map out bull and bear markets. CZ, however, said that this structure may not hold the same power.

He noted that factors such as US rate cuts and potential QE could bring extra liquidity into the crypto market. With that, Bitcoin could respond more to global monetary policy and less to its halving rhythm.

BTC Price Analysis: $200K Price Target Remains Intact

Bitcoin trades around $92,900 and is forming a base after weeks of decline. The chart shows a downward channel beginning in late October, with BTC sliding from the $100,000 area toward the $90,000 support region.

However, if Bitcoin loses the $90,000 support range, the price could drop toward the lower support near $84,000-$85,000. This would reflect a clean retest of the green zone highlighted in the chart.

If buyers hold the $90,000 support and break above the red resistance block near $100,000–$102,000, Bitcoin may start a strong recovery.

A longer-term target is around the $200,000 area, a 115% increase from current prices.

BTC Supercycle Setup: What’s Next?

Binance founder CZ believes Bitcoin could be on the verge of a supercycle.

As global monetary policies begin to ease and demand for BTC continues to rise, the market may be entering a powerful new expansion phase.

A confirmed breakout above the key $102,000 resistance zone would likely signal the beginning of this next major leg up.

BTC Prepares for Breakout as New Presale Brings Solana’s Tech to Bitcoin

While Bitcoin inches closer to a major breakout, one project is already unlocking its next chapter.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a new Layer 2 solution that brings the speed and functionality of Solana’s technology to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Backed by over $29.2 million in presale funding, Bitcoin Hyper is capturing serious attention by solving BTC’s biggest weaknesses: slow speeds, limited capacity, and lack of support for apps like DeFi and NFTs.

With $HYPER, everyday activity moves to a faster secondary layer while the Bitcoin base layer remains untouched and secure.

This opens the door for smart contracts, payments, and much more – all powered by the world’s most trusted blockchain.

As Bitcoin trends upward again, $HYPER is emerging as one of the most promising ways to ride the momentum.

To buy the token at the current price of $0.013405, you can head over to the Bitcoin Hyper website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

You can simply swap existing crypto or use debit/credit card to complete your $HYPER purchase in seconds.

