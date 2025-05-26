What’s Behind 50% Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Rally in One Week?

Key Notes

Hyperliquid has gained significant traction, fueled by high-profile trades from James Wynn.

His activity, including 38 trades with a 45% win rate, contributed $2.31 million in fees, helping Hyperliquid outperform Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain.

With open interest hitting $8.92 billion and 24-hour trading volume reaching $18.91 billion, Hyperliquid now ranks 5th globally among derivatives platforms.

Defying the broader market consolidation, Hyperliquid HYPE $19.97 24h volatility: 5.4% Market cap: $6.67 B Vol. 24h: $206.60 M price has surged another 12% today, hitting an all-time high of $40, with its daily trading volume surging 50% to $460 million. With this, the altcoin has extended its weekly gains to 50%, outperforming the broader crypto market.

Decentralized derivatives trading platform Hyperliquid has gained much popularity recently, as crypto trader has James Wynn has taken huge leveraged bets for Bitcoin (BTC) and Pepe Coin (PEPE), thereby boosting the platform revenue significantly.

Earlier today, Wynn made headlines once again, withdrawing $28 million in USDC from the decentralized derivatives platform Hyperliquid. The withdrawal comes after Wynn netted an impressive $25.2 million in trading profits over the past 75 days.

During this period, Wynn executed 38 trades, with 17 yielding profits, thereby striking a 45% win rate. Moreover, his high-volume trading activity contributed approximately $5.4 million in fees to Hyperliquid. As it turns out, the derivatives trading platform has generated 7x more revenue than BNB Chain, while also overtaking giants like Ethereum ETH $1 845 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $222.72 B Vol. 24h: $14.22 B and Solana SOL $150.7 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $78.04 B Vol. 24h: $3.80 B .

7x more fees than BNB 11x less market cap Hyperliquid. pic.twitter.com/EYBTdXW8pp — Sara.hl (@Saram_ath) May 20, 2025

Hyperliquid Emerges as a Key Hub for Crypto Derivatives Trading

With its unparalleled transparency and advanced trading features, crypto derivatives trading platform Hyperliquid has emerged as the top choice among traders. Leveraging its Web3 infrastructure, Hyperliquid enables users to monitor on-chain activity directly linked to trades on the platform. Thus, normal users can watch top traders’ activity, which fosters trust, engagement, and a more dynamic trading experience.

Hyperliquid recently achieved record-breaking milestones, with HYPE open interest reaching an all-time high of $10.1 billion and 24-hour trading volume soaring to $18.91 billion. This put the platform at the 5th spot in the global derivatives market, trailing only industry giants Binance, Bitget, Bybit, and OKX.

Hyperliquid reached new all-time highs again:

+ Open interest: $10.1B

+ 24h fees: $5.6M

+ USDC TVL: $3.5B Welcome to all new members of the ecosystem. pic.twitter.com/AoWVPRINGA — Hyperliquid (@HyperliquidX) May 26, 2025

Interestingly, this demand for decentralized derivatives trading surges simultaneously with Hyperliquid’s ongoing buyback strategy for its native $HYPE token, contributing to a significant rise in the token’s value.

Amid the growing popularity and rising revenue, HYPE bulls have charged in once again taking the price to an all-time high and into the price discovery zone. Furthermore, per the CoinGlass data, the HYPE futures open interest is up 15.72% to $1.4 billion, showing bullish sentiment among traders. Last week, legendary trader Arthur Hayes gave a $100 target for HYPE.

