Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New ATH as Open Interest Climbs to $9B

Key Notes

Hyperliquid's open interest hit a record $9.2B as HYPE contracts rose in demand.

HYPE jumped over 12% to a new ATH, breaking key Fibonacci levels with the RSI flashing overbought signals.

Hyperliquid’s direct engagement with the CFTC marks a rare DeFi push for regulatory clarity and long-term legitimacy.

Hyperliquid’s native token HYPE $19.97 24h volatility: 5.4% Market cap: $6.67 B Vol. 24h: $206.60 M saw a massive jump in its open interest amid heightened trading activity, and significant regulatory engagement, hitting a new all-time high at $37.44 as its market cap shot past the $12 billion mark.

At the time of writing, HYPE trades at $35.96, up 17.20% in the past 24 hours, eyeing the $50 price tag in the near future.

Institutional-Scale Activity Drives Record Open Interest

Built on its own Layer 1 blockchain, Hyperliquid has rapidly gained traction among traders seeking high-performance, permissionless perpetuals.

This week, open interest (OI) on the platform hit an all-time high of $9.2 billion, up from $8 billion just two days prior, as per CoinGlass. This increase closely followed Bitcoin’s BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B new all-time high above $111,800, which pushed the overall crypto market capitalization past $3.6 trillion.

The bulk of Hyperliquid’s OI is driven by BTC derivatives, which accounted for $4.2 billion, over 40% of the platform’s total.

High-stakes trader “James Wynn,” known as “moonpig” on-chain, captured headlines after assembling a staggering $1 billion BTC long position at 40x leverage during the run-up, though he took partial profits as the market cooled.

Ethereum followed as the second-largest contributor with $1.3 billion in OI, while HYPE contracts raked in a substantial $748 million, placing third. Solana SOL $150.7 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $78.04 B Vol. 24h: $3.80 B , XRP XRP $2.22 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $129.99 B Vol. 24h: $2.17 B , and even meme coin Fartcoin FARTCOIN $1.20 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $1.20 B Vol. 24h: $236.92 M also saw spikes in trading.

Overall, Hyperliquid’s trading volume jumped to $11.5 billion daily, with revenue reaching $3.4 million, according to DeFiLlama.

Price Action: HYPE Rockets to New All-Time Highs

From its November 2024 lows, HYPE has now exploded over 814%. The daily chart below paints a bullish continuation as the RSI (Relative Strength Index) currently sits at 84.09, firmly in overbought territory, suggesting short-term overheating.

However, this has historically accompanied strong breakouts during bullish cycles. A pullback to digest gains could be healthy before further upside.

Key Fibonacci extension levels derived from the $16.901 low to the $26.982 swing high now present major targets:

1.618 Fib level : $33.21 – already broken convincingly.

: $33.21 – already broken convincingly. 2.618 level : $43.29 – the next key resistance.

: $43.29 – the next key resistance. 3.618 and 4.236 levels: $53.37 and $59.60 – potential medium-term targets if momentum sustains.

If profit-taking sets in, look for support near the 0.786 retracement level at $24.82 and the 0.618 level at $23.31. A dip into this range could be seen as a high-conviction buying opportunity by bulls.

Regulatory Engagement Signals Maturity

Adding fundamental strength to the rally, Hyperliquid Labs disclosed on Thursday that it had submitted formal comment letters to the US CFTC regarding regulatory proposals for perpetual swaps and 24/7 crypto markets.

The following post is from Hyperliquid Labs Hyperliquid Labs is committed to the advancement of defi and its promise in delivering a more open, transparent, and efficient financial system for all. As a contributor to the Hyperliquid blockchain, we believe in defi’s ability not… — Hyperliquid (@HyperliquidX) May 23, 2025

Regulatory outreach is a rarity in the DeFi space. Hyperliquid’s letters championed decentralized finance as a model for safer, more efficient markets and encouraged the CFTC to embrace decentralized infrastructure.

The team’s message was clear: DeFi protocols like Hyperliquid can meet, and even exceed, traditional financial standards when it comes to integrity, efficiency, and user protection.

