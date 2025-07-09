What’s Behind 30% Stellar (XLM) Price Rally Today?

Key Notes

The Stellar Development Foundation released Stellar Core v23.0.0rc2, introducing major enhancements like parallel smart contract execution.

With nearly $500 million in US Treasuries deployed on Stellar by institutions like Franklin Templeton and Circle, analysts are turning bullish.

JAVONMARKS predicts a potential 100% rally to $0.681, positioning XLM as a top contender for July. .

Stellar XLM $0.29 24h volatility: 12.1% Market cap: $8.95 B Vol. 24h: $716.43 M has outperformed the rest of the crypto market today with a 30% upside, moving to $0.30, along with the daily trading volume surging by a massive 905 to more than $475 million. The recent XLM price breakout comes with a sharp surge in the DeFi total value locked (TVL).

Stellar (XLM) Approaches $100 Million TVL, Protocol Upgrade Ahead

As per the recent data from DeFiLlama, Stellar’s DeFi ecosystem is thriving at the moment, with total value locked (TVL) reaching a new all-time high of $97.7 million. This milestone highlights greater user engagement and trust in Stellar-based protocols, as users commit more capital beyond speculative trading.

Furthermore, Stellar’s breakout against this backdrop suggests strength and a potential trend divergence, lending credibility to the move. The record TVL highlights increasing adoption of Stellar’s DeFi tools. With CEO Denelle Dixon recently emphasizing institutional integration and real-world utility, this development could provide an additional catalyst for the XLM price rally.

On the other hand, the Stellar Development Foundation released Stellar Core v23.0.0rc2, the release candidate for Protocol 23, marking a significant technical upgrade to the Stellar blockchain.

The latest version introduces key performance improvements, including parallel execution for Soroban smart contracts, a reusable inter-ledger cache, and Merkle Tree support, aimed at boosting scalability and developer efficiency.

One major addition with the upgrade is the integration of Unified Asset Events (CAP-67). This boosts the ability to monitor token flows across smart contracts and complex account types. Thus, this upgrade will be critical for next-generation DeFi, NFT platforms, and more robust dApps.

Furthermore, institutional momentum around the Stellar ecosystem is also building up fast. Major financial firms such as Franklin Templeton and Circle have deployed nearly $500 million in US Treasuries on the Stellar network.

Will Stellar Price Rally to $1 Soon?

Following today’s XLM price gains, market experts are turning bullish for the rally to continue even further. Stellar is gaining its spot as the best crypto to buy currently this month in July.

According to market analyst JAVONMARKS, Stellar (XLM) continues to trade above key breakout levels, reinforcing its bullish momentum.

$XLM (Stellar)'s momentum looks to be slowly shifting back to the bull side and prices could be preparing for a major continuation with them still broken out! Them still being broken out means that $0.681 is in play and that an over 165% run to reach it can take place which… https://t.co/I9kPPv4lcI pic.twitter.com/EUV7vxAdwm — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) July 8, 2025

With the current upward trend intact, traders are now setting their sights on a potential price target of $0.681, a move that would mark another 100% gain from current levels.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.