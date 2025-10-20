Why Is BIO Token Up 40% Today?

Key Notes

BIO surges over 37.5% in 24 hours amid Upbit listing news.

It has seen a 350% jump in its 24-hour trading volume.

The token’s market capitalization has climbed 40% to $198 million.

While the broader crypto market sees modest uptick, Bio Protocol (BIO) has witnessed a 40% rally on Oct. 20, reaching an intraday high of $0.11. As of writing, the token trades around $0.109, fueled by a massive 350% surge in trading volume to nearly $136 million.

The bullish sentiment follows the announcement by Upbit, South Korea’s largest crypto exchange, confirming BIO’s listing across KRW, BTC BTC $111 037 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $2.21 T Vol. 24h: $57.33 B , and USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $181.96 B Vol. 24h: $101.54 B markets.

Trading for BIO on Upbit is scheduled to start on October 20 at 6:00 p.m. KST, following a five-minute pre-open order book phase. To maintain orderly market conditions, Upbit has introduced temporary trading restrictions.

This includes a ±10% price band during the initial five minutes and a two-hour limitation on market and trailing stop orders. During this period, only limit orders will be allowed.

This listing has generated immense buzz in the Korean crypto community. This has resulted in a 40% uptick in BIO’s market cap, placing it among the top 200 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

What Is Bio Protocol?

Bio Protocol (BIO) is a decentralized science initiative, aiming to transform biotechnology research through blockchain. The platform tokenizes intellectual property, supports decentralized funding for biotech innovation, and allows community-led governance via DAOs.

The project has achieved recognition by major exchanges, including a Binance listing last year. Earlier in 2025, Coinbase and Bithump announced BIO token listing on their platforms.

In recent weeks, the protocol has seen surging engagement following the rollout of its Bio Launchpad. According to the platform’s co-founder Clepp, more than 8,000 participants joined the first wave of the new Bio Launchpad projects.

What we learned from launching several science-backed tokens in the past month From AI co-scientists to biotech IP, over 8,000 participants joined the first wave of the new Bio Launchpad projects. These launches tokenized AI co-scientists and biotech IP, enabling communities to… pic.twitter.com/jDuC6nRVRd — clepp (@cl2pp) October 17, 2025

BIO Price Shows Overheated Momentum in the Short-Term

On the 4-hour BIO price chart, the RSI is indicating overbought conditions following the explosive rally. A short-term pullback could occur if profit-taking begins and the token fails to hold the $0.10 level.

Meanwhile, the MACD has turned strongly bullish, with widening histograms and a positive crossover suggesting ongoing upward momentum. Immediate resistance is seen near $0.125, a breakout above which could extend the rally toward $0.15.

Notably, BIO still trades nearly 88% below its all-time high of $0.9226, recorded in January this year.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.