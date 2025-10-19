Bitcoin Price Forecast: Short Traders Propel BTC Futures to $80B, Can Michael Saylor Halt Market Crash?

Key Notes

BTC futures volume jumped 22.76% to $81 billion as short traders positioned for renewed downside pressure.

Michael Saylor hinted at another BTC acquisition after Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings value dropped $4 billion this month.

Despite weekend gains, open interest stagnation signals low conviction among bulls and potential continuation of bearish momentum.

Strategy CEO and Co-founder Michael Saylor dropped a cryptic tweet on Sunday, Oct 19, hinting at another BTC purchase. The post lauded a hypothetical next BTC purchase, accompanied by the firm’s Bitcoin holdings tracker.

The data shows the total value of Strategy’s 640,250 BTC holdings dropping to $69 billion from peaks around $73 billion when the price hit all-time highs of $126,270 on October 6, 2025.

On Saturday, Saylor also made an appearance in an interview with Mark Moss, CEO of Satsuma Technology Plc, a UK-based crypto and decentralized AI firm.

In the interview, Saylor provided technical details about $STRC, Strategy’s perpetual preferred stock, launched in July 2025. The product now delivers 10.25% variable monthly cash dividends backed by 10x overcollateralized Bitcoin to eliminate downside volatility.

Michael Saylor explains how Strategy is stripping away the volatility of Bitcoin to provide investors with a 10.25% dividend treasury credit instrument, $STRC. pic.twitter.com/bpQliXMLhd — The ₿itcoin Therapist (@TheBTCTherapist) October 18, 2025

By collaring the price between $99 and $101 and dynamically adjusting yields, $STRC maintains stability near par value, allowing MicroStrategy to monetize treasury assets without liquidation.

BTC Short Traders Doubling Down Despite Weekend Recovery

Bitcoin price bounced 1.5% on Sunday, with gains subdued just below $109,000 at the time of reporting. Despite Saylor’s fresh bullish hint on Sunday, derivatives metrics show BTC short traders positioning for more downside action, defying the weekend recovery.

Coinglass data shows Bitcoin futures trading volume surged 22.76% to hit $81.08 billion, with Open Interest only rising 0.59% to $69.1 billion. The large increase in volume with a relatively flat open interest suggests that a significant portion of the trading activity is from existing positions being closed rather than new positions being created.

Without a significant uptick in fresh BTC positions, the weekend recovery may be short-lived.

